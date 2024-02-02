Pokémon GO will never die, despite how incessant Palworld seems to be at infecting the world. Well, if you're looking to figure out how to beat Mega Latias and Mega Latios, you cannot shoot them, so put that out of your mind.

The Mega Latias and Mega Latios Pokémon GO Raid will be active from Jan. 31, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Feb. 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. However, this won't likely be the last time that they appear. The duo had last appeared Feb. 22 to March 1, 2023.

If you don't want to wait another year, it's time to learn how to beat Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Pokémon GO.

How to beat Mega Latias and Mega Latios

Good news first: Mega Latias and Mega Latios are both weak to the same types. Their weaknesses (1.6x) are: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice. The bad news is that Latias is much stronger than Latios, so the effort and training that go into these fights will vary.

Here are some suggested Pokémon to bring into the fight:

Mega Scizor / Shadow Scizor / Scizor (Bug/Steel): Fast Attack: Fury Cutter (Bug) / Charged Attack: X-Scissor (Bug)

Fast Attack: Fury Cutter (Bug) / Charged Attack: X-Scissor (Bug) Genesect (Bug/Steel): Fast Attack: Fury Cutter (Bug) / Charged Attack: X-Scissor (Bug)

Fast Attack: Fury Cutter (Bug) / Charged Attack: X-Scissor (Bug) Mega Tyranitar / Shadow Tyranitar / Tyranitar (Rock/Dark): Fast Attack: Bite (Dark) / Charged Attack: Crunch (Dark)

Fast Attack: Bite (Dark) / Charged Attack: Crunch (Dark) Mega Houndoom / Houndoom (Dark/Fire): Fast Attack: Snarl (Dark) / Charged Attack: Crunch (Dark), Foul Play (Crunch)

Fast Attack: Snarl (Dark) / Charged Attack: Crunch (Dark), Foul Play (Crunch) Mega Rayquaza / Rayquaza (Dragon/Flying): Fast Attack: Dragon Tail (Dragon) / Charged Attack: Breaking Swipe (Dragon), Outrage (Dragon)

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail (Dragon) / Charged Attack: Breaking Swipe (Dragon), Outrage (Dragon) Mega Garchomp / Garchomp (Dragon/Ground): Fast Attack: Dragon Tail (Dragon) / Charged Attack: Outrage (Dragon)

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail (Dragon) / Charged Attack: Outrage (Dragon) Mega Gardevoir / Shadow Gardevoir / Gardevoir (Psychic/Fairy): Fast Attack: Charm (Fairy) / Charged Attack: Dazzling Gleam (Fairy), Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Fast Attack: Charm (Fairy) / Charged Attack: Dazzling Gleam (Fairy), Shadow Ball (Ghost) Zacian (Fairy): Fast Attack: Snarl (Dark) / Charged Attack: Play Rough (Fairy)

Fast Attack: Snarl (Dark) / Charged Attack: Play Rough (Fairy) Mega Gengar / Gengar (Ghost/Poison): Fast Attack: Hex (Ghost), Lick (Ghost), Shadow Claw (Ghost), Shadow Punch (Dark) / Charged Attack: Dark Pulse (Dark), Shadow Ball (Ghost), Shadow Punch (Ghost)

Fast Attack: Hex (Ghost), Lick (Ghost), Shadow Claw (Ghost), Shadow Punch (Dark) / Charged Attack: Dark Pulse (Dark), Shadow Ball (Ghost), Shadow Punch (Ghost) Shadow Chandelure / Chandelure (Ghost/Fire): Fast Attack: Hex (Ghost) / Charged Attack: Shadow Ball (Ghost), Poltergeist (Ghost)

Fast Attack: Hex (Ghost) / Charged Attack: Shadow Ball (Ghost), Poltergeist (Ghost) Shadow Mamoswine / Mamoswine (Ice/Ground): Fast Attack: Powder Snow (Ice) / Charged Attack: Avalanche (Ice)

Fast Attack: Powder Snow (Ice) / Charged Attack: Avalanche (Ice) Galarian Darmanitan (Ice): Fast Attack: Ice Fang (Ice) / Charged Attack: Avalanche (Ice), Ice Punch (Ice)

According to the Pokebattler Estimator, it's recommended to bring in 4 high-level trainers in the fight with Mega Latios and 5 trainers into the fight with Mega Latias.

Remember that the raid won't last forever, and you'll need your Pokémon to be high level (3K to 5K CP).

Happy raiding!