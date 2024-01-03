Samsung's new Odyssey gaming monitors are glare-free so you can game during the day

Gamers and late nights are a well-worn combination, but Samsung hopes to see that change with their new lineup of Odyssey gaming monitors. The new Odyssey G9, G8, and G6 will come with anti-glare technology and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certifications so you should be able to game in a variety of lighting environments without resorting to bulky anti-glare monitor shields.

All three monitors also feature DisplayHDR True Black 400 to deliver clear details and vivid colors across all kinds of content. They're powered by AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for low-latency HDR gaming and feature two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub, and a DisplayPort 1.4 input.

The lineup's star player is the Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD), a 49-inch curved ultra-wide gaming monitor with a DQHD resolution (5120 x 1440) and 32:9 aspect ratio. This beast of a monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, so its performance is faster than you're ever likely to need on an ultrawide display panel. But for the gamer who wants to have multiple windows open without resorting to dual-monitor setups, the G9 is the ultimate luxury item.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Odyssey G9 and G8 also feature Samsung's new Multi Control technology to make transferring images and text between compatible Samsung devices even easier. If you're not a Samsung power user, both monitors also offer Samsung's SmartThings Hub to connect various IoT devices that are compatible with Matter and the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), to make switching between work and play easier.

The Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) is the first flat 32-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor to feature a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The G8 also has a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03 GTG response time, and access to the Samsung Hub and Multi Control. So if you don't need an Ultrawide monitor, the G8 is certainly the way to go.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Lastly, the Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 320Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time. Given the high refresh rate, minimal lag time, and lower resolution the G6 is an elevated take on the classic e-sports monitor. While 320Hz isn't the fastest monitor tech we've ever seen, you'll need to run a game with minimal graphics in order to push even the best hardware to high enough frame-rates.