Analogue's new retro gaming handheld is a limited edition love letter to Nintendo's Game Boy Color

News
By
published

Reminiscing never looked so good

analogue gbc inspired retro handheld
(Image credit: Analogue)

If you wanted a Game Boy Color as a kid and never got one, now's your chance to live that dream. Analogue just announced six new limited edition colors for its Pocket handheld, all of which look to Nintendo's 1998 Game Boy Color for inspiration.

This includes the five original launch colors — Teal, Berry, Kiwi, Grape, and Dandelion — of the Game Boy Color, which Analogue says are "color-matched." There's also a Gold rendition that represents the special edition handheld designed specifically for Pokémon Gold, the GBC's best-selling game.

For comparison, here's a look at the original GBC colors (plus the translucent Atomic Purple, which Analogue didn't recreate).

game boy color colors

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Even though the Berry colorway appears much more pink in Nintendo's image, Analogue's CEO and founder, Christopher Taber, says the highest-quality "equipment, tools, and processes to achieve accuracy" in color-matching were used, according to The Verge.

The company opened up GBC units across multiple production runs and tried to match the color from inside each unit since most units had faded from use and light exposure. So rest assured, even though these colors look a bit darker and sleeker than the original Game Boy Color handhelds, they're pretty spot-on. 

Analogue says these special colorways will be "released in limited quantities," and generally, limited edition Pocket handhelds tend to sell out fast. If you want to get your hands on one, here's what you need to know.

How to buy a GBC-inspired Analogue Pocket

The Analogue Pocket GBC Colors Limited Edition will go on sale September 12 at 8 a.m. PT. For those in other time zones, that's also 9 a.m. MT, 10 a.m. CT, 11 a.m. ET.

In the past, limited Pocket handhelds have sold out fairly quickly, while others have stuck around for a month or so. If you're set on getting one of these handhelds, however, I'd recommend being online right at 8 a.m. PT on September 12.

Each colorway, including the Gold, is priced at $249.99, only $30 more than the handheld's regular price. Once ordered, limited edition Pocket handhelds will start shipping on September 16.

Then, it's time to start saving up for the Analogue 3D, a modern take on the Nintendo 64 console that's supposed to launch in 2024 with "100% compatibility in every region."

Sarah Chaney