Beats Fit Pro vs. Jabra Elite 4 Active: Which sport ANC earbuds are best?

No one foresaw Beats releasing another high-end pair of wireless buds before the end of 2021, let alone a sporty version with the same functionality as the AirPods Pro. We’re talking active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio support and most features tied to Apple’s ecosystem – it's all here in the Beats Fit Pro. An updated take on the brand’s overall design – both earbuds and charging case – adds to its appeal.

Recently launched, the Jabra Elite 4 Active is an inexpensive version of the Elite 7 Active that maintains much of the same performance and style, minus a few exclusions. ANC is effective, music sounds dynamic, and there are a variety of features available to personalize the buds. Let’s not forget the waterproof rating as well.

There’s a lot to digest here. To help narrow down your decision, we’ve tested and compared the Fit Pro and Elite 4 Active to determine the ideal gym companion for you. Here are the results.

Beats Fit Pro vs. Jabra Elite 4 Active: Price

The Jabra Elite 4 Active is the more affordable option at $119. It’s also the lowest-priced model in the new Elite lineup. You can purchase it in Black, Mint, or Navy.

The Beats Fit Pro carries a higher MSRP: $199. Slightly cheaper than Apple’s flagship buds, the $249 AirPods Pro, it is viewed as one of the best audio deals based on performance alone. Black, Sage Gray, Stone Purple, and White are the available colors.

Though the Elite 4 Active is an exceptional value, so is the pricier Fit Pro.

Winner: Tie

Beats Fit Pro vs. Jabra Elite 4 Active: Specs compared

Beats Fit Pro Jabra Elite 4 Active Price $199 $119 Size and weight 0.75 x 1.18 x 0.94 inches, 0.2 ounces 0.82 x 0.81 x 1.07 inches, 0.17 ounces Battery life 6 hours (ANC on), 7 hours (ANC Off), 27 hours (ANC on with charging case), 30 hours (ANC off with charging case) 7 hours (ANC on), 8.5 hours (ANC off), 28 hours (charging case and ANC on), 34 hours (charging case with ANC off) Processor H1 Unknown Connectivity Bluetooth 5 Bluetooth 5.2 Special features Active noise cancellation, adaptive EQ, spatial audio, transparency mode, automatic switching, audio sharing, announced messages with Siri, Ear Tip Fit Test, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Find My in IOS Active noise cancellation, adjustable transparency mode, Alexa integration, EQ settings, Find My Jabra, Spotify Tap

Beats Fit Pro vs. Jabra Elite 4 Active: Design

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Laptop Magazine)

Beats took the Studio Buds design and made a slight, but necessary, change to it, installing wingtips for enhanced fit on the Fit Pro. This makes all the difference and keeps the buds locked in during fitness activities. Apple’s popular Ear Fit Tip Test is also compatible with the buds to secure the best fit possible. Regarding construction, the sturdy plastic frame and IPX4 rating for sweat/water resistance ensure the buds won’t take on any critical damage. What we love most is that Beats took the Powerbeats Pro’s humongous charging case and shrunk it down to a portably convenient size.

The Elite series has been responsible for some beauties. Despite the Elite 4 Active being a slight departure from past releases, boasting a minimalist exterior with little detailing, it’s still a stylish pair of workout buds. Build quality is where the Elite 4 Active draws you in, made mostly from hard plastic with IP57-rated dust and waterproof protection. The charging case isn’t much to brag about, but it is durable and secures the buds when on the move.

Winner: Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro vs. Jabra Elite 4 Active: Controls

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Laptop Magazine)

Each of these audio products has multifunctional buttons for employing commands, including playback, call management, volume, digital assistance, and listening mode activation. The Elite 4 Active has one extra function, Spotify Tap, granting instant access to the streaming service directly through the buds. Meanwhile, the Fit Pro lets you customize some of the controls, something that its competitor doesn’t offer.

Auto-pause/play is another feature shared between the two models. Apple developed new skin-detection sensors that register movement accurately. Jabra’s motion sensors are also reliable for auto-pausing content when removing the buds from your ears.

The key differentiator is voice activation, something all Apple products execute flawlessly. Add the Fit Pro to that list. “Hey Siri” wake-word functionality is superb, thanks to an intelligible six-mic array and voice accelerometer that snatches every syllable spoken for Siri to work its magic. Alexa integration on the Elite 4 Active works well, but Amazon’s AI bot isn’t in Siri’s league.

FYI: Google Assistant or Siri can be enabled manually on either set of buds.

Winner: Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro vs. Jabra Elite 4 Active: Active noise cancellation

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

It is huge for the Fit Pro to have AirPods Pro-like noise cancellation. Apple’s ANC technology lets you hear music in peace by blocking out high amounts of ambient noise. Everything from heavy machinery to talkative gym members will be muted. High frequencies are minimized as best as possible, meaning the mics will capture certain sounds like crying babies and street whistles, but nothing that should break your concentration on runs. The Transparency mode also comes in handy to hear what’s happening around you.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

The Elite 4 Active doesn’t carry Jabra’s most powerful noise-cancelling circuitry (that honor goes to the Elite 85t), but it can reduce external sound better than most sub-$120 wireless earbuds. Personalized ANC is an effective feature for adjusting noise neutralization to your liking, and it eliminates most low and mid-frequency sounds. These buds do struggle more with high frequencies than the Fit Pro, so stuff like birds chirping will be more perceptible. HearThrough is considered one of the better transparency modes out there, and it serves well for maintaining environmental awareness, but you’ll have a hard time making out words during conversations.

Winner: Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro vs. Jabra Elite 4 Active: Audio Quality

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Laptop Magazine)

Casual and critical listeners will appreciate the Elite 4 Active’s fantastic sound quality. Lows are emphasized to give the bass on your favorite workout tracks a nice punchy presence. In addition, the detailed mids and crisp highs help to create a satisfying frequency range that complements most music genres. Jabra even lets you customize sound via EQ and multiple presets in the Sound+ app.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Laptop Magazine)

Apple spared no expense to make the Fit Pro a sonic gem. The same audio features found on the AirPods Pro are here, including Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio for 360-degree sound. However, the Fit Pro comes with an all-new 9.5mm transducer that balances frequencies better than any AirPods model. In the end, you get stronger bass, along with clear-sounding mids and highs. Sound can be customized by changing the default EQ to any of the 20+ options in the iOS settings. Furthermore, Spatial Audio does a fine job creating an immersive listening experience when indulging in Apple content that supports the feature.

Winner: Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro vs. Jabra Elite 4 Active: App and special features

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

The Fit Pro takes full advantage of Apple’s incredible ecosystem and the numerous software perks tied to the H1 chip. These consist of previously mentioned features such as Ear Tip Fit Test, “Hey Siri” voice activation, and Spatial Audio. Others worth noting are automatic switching and audio sharing between Apple/Beats devices, Find My integration for locating misplaced buds, and Background Sounds to mask ambient noise by playing nature sounds. Apple even developed a Beats Android app to toggle listening modes and other settings.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

As for the Elite 4 Active, most functionality runs through the widely popular Sound+ app. Popular features like EQ, HearThrough, Personalized ANC, and Spotify Tap have already been discussed. The inclusion of Bluetooth 5.2 for strong connectivity is a plus. Unfortunately, Jabra left off a few high-end features such as MyControls to personalize input commands, MySound for optimized sound, and Call Equalizer to increase treble/bass on calls.

Winner: Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro vs. Jabra Elite 4 Active: Battery life

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Laptop Magazine)

The Elite 4 Active has longer battery life. A full charge nets you 7 hours of ANC playtime and turning off the feature extends use to 8.5 hours. The charging case holds between 28 and 34 hours, depending on how you use the buds, and a 10-minute quick charge generates 1 hour of playtime.

While the Powerbeats Pro set a precedent for battery life for wireless sport earbuds with 9 hours of listening time, the Fit Pro fails to match its older sibling, as well as its rival. Expect 6 hours with ANC on and 7 hours with ANC off. The Fit Pro’s charging case also holds less battery life: 27 to 30 hours. On the bright side, quick charging is stronger to gain 1 hour of use on a 5-minute charge.

Winner: Jabra Elite 4 Active

Beats Fit Pro vs. Jabra Elite 4 Active: Call quality

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

When it comes to call quality, Jabra is an architect responsible for some of the finest calling headsets out there. The Elite 4 Active is a step below some of the brand’s more revered models, but it’s still serviceable for voice and video calls. Four mics with mesh covering to suppress wind noise help to deliver loud and distinguishable vocals when speaking in gusty conditions.

Many will find the Fit Pro to be just as good, if not better (depending on your platform preference). Beats’ five-mic array is very good at reducing external sounds. FaceTime calls are where the buds excel, especially indoors, producing clear voice output that callers on the opposite end will praise.

Winner: Tie

Winner: Beats Fit Pro

Terrific sound and a wider feature set elevate the Beats Fit Pro above numerous sporty models. It’s on the same level as the AirPods Pro in many ways and improves on the Studio Buds design with secure-fitting wingtips for lateral-heavy workouts. Intelligible controls, solid call quality, and well-balanced sound accompanied by Spatial Audio seals the deal for us.

Beats Fit Pro Jabra Elite 4 Active Value (5) 5 5 Design (15) 13 12 Controls (10) 9 8 Active noise cancellation (20) 17 16 Audio quality (15) 13 12 App and special features (15) 12 11 Battery Life (10) 6 7 Call quality (10) 8 8 Total Score (100) 83 79

It’s hard to overlook the bargain that is the Elite 4 Active. Adequate battery life, customizable sound, and personalized noise cancellation in a waterproof package is super enticing. Sadly, Jabra’s decision to leave some of their signature features off the spec sheet will likely persuade consumers to spend extra on buds that offer more performance.