Walmart Plus bundles 6 months of Paramount Plus with Showtime for free for a limited time
Walmart has a limited-time Walmart Plus introductory deal you can't refuse.
Today's Walmart Plus Week mystery offers Paramount Plus with Showtime free for 6-months (valued at $72). The catch is that you must join Walmart Plus for $12.95 monthly or $98 a year at Walmart. This is one of the best streaming deals of the summer.
As announced in August 2022, Walmart Plus members get Paramount Plus Essential (valued at $6/mo. or $60/year) at no extra cost. Given that Walmart is now bundling six free months of the higher tier Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, it's an impressive deal.
Today's best Walmart Plus deal
Paramount Plus with Showtime: free for six months @ Walmart
Get Paramount Plus with Showtime free for six months with your Walmart Plus membership. Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month or $98 a year. Members can access exclusive deals, free express delivery, a Paramount Plus subscription, travel discounts, gas station discounts, and more.
Paramount Plus with Showtime is one of the best streaming services around.
With this tier, you get everything in the base tier plus much more. It features Showtime originals and movies, no ads (except for live TV and select shows), live TV channels with CBS and PGA Tour, and download functionality.
In addition to your smart TV, Paramount Plus with Showtime works with Android and iOS mobile devices, PlayStation, Xbox, and Chromecast, so you can consume your favorite content on several platforms.
This Walmart Plus Week deal ends June 21, so don't hesitate too long.
