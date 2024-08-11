5 Vizio back-to-school TV deals from as low as $128
Browse Vizio back-to-school deals from several retailers
Vizio back-to-school TV deals start now with price drops on the brand's budget-friendly smart TVs. This is good news if you plan on picking up a new TV for a college dorm room or off-campus apartment.
Several retailers are slashing prices on Vizio TVs to help you get even more bang for your buck. When you're not doing homework or studying, you can spend your downtime catching up on shows and movies or playing your favorite PC games.
Vizo's family of smart TVs affords you one-stop access to today's popular paid streaming services like Apple TV, Disney Plus, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, and more. Additionally, Vizio's built-in WatchFree+ app includes 300+ free channels of live TV including news, sports, movies, and TV shows. No login, subscription, or fees are required.
So if you have a TV on your college dorm essentials list or are due for a TV upgrade, here are 5 Vizio back-to-school deals to browse.
Vizio back-to-school TV deals — Quick links
- 24" Vizio D-Series FHD LED TV: was $159 now $128 @ Amazon
- 32" Vizio D-Series FHD LED TV: $169 now $149 @ Target
- 43" Vizio V-Series 4K LED TV: was $249 now $199 @ Sam's Club
- 50" Vizio V-Series 4K LED TV: was $268 now $238 @ Walmart
- 65" Vizio V-Series 4K LED TV: was $428 now $378 @ Walmart
Vizio back-to-school TV deals
24" Vizio D-Series FHD LED TV: $159 $128 @ Amazon
Save $31 on this 24" Vizio D-Series FHD LED TV (D24f-J), a space-saving solution for entertainment. During your leisure, watch TV, play next-gen console games, and stream all your favorite series and movies in one place. Small but mighty, this D-Series lets you enjoy endless entertainment without hogging up too much space.
Features: 24-inch FHD Full Array LED display, 60Hz refresh rate, Vizio IQ Processor, AMD FreeSync, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, 2 x HDMI 1.4 ports, Wi-Fi 4
Price check: Target $129
32" Vizio D-Series FHD LED TV: $169 $149 @ Target
Now $20 off at Target, this 32-inch Vizio D-Series 1080p TV (D32fm-K) makes a great laptop or gaming console monitor. It features next-gen display technology like HDR gaming, AMD FreeSync, ultra-low input lag, and VRR to reduce screen tearing. Game Mode and the integrated gaming menu automatically power on when a console or PC is detected.
Features: 32-inch FHD Full Array LED display, 60Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, Gaming HDR, Auto Game Mode, 2 x HDMI 1.4 ports with Arc, Wi-Fi 5
43" Vizio V-Series 4K LED TV: $249 $199 @ Sam's Club
For a limited time, save $50 on the 43" Vizio V-Series TV 4K TV (V435-J01) at Sam's Club. No cable? No problem. Vizio WatchFree+ lets you 300+ channels of free live TV including news, sports, movies, and TV shows. No login, subscription, or fees are required.
Features: 42.5-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Full Array LED display, 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, IQ Active Processor, DTS Virtual:X, AMD FreeSync, 3 x HDMI 2.1 ports, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
50" Vizio V-Series 4K LED TV: $268 $238 @ Walmart
Walmart takes a modest $30 off the 50" Vizio V-Series 4K LED TV (V4K50M-08) in this back-to-school TV deal. This television monitor delivers 4K picture quality complemented by Dolby Vision HDR for an immersive viewing experience. Wi-Fi connectivity lets you access preinstalled streaming apps like Apple TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and more.
Features: 50-inch 4K UHD LED display, 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, DTS Virtual:X, Auto Low Latency Mode & VRR, Vizio Voice remote, 3 x HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
65" Vizio V-Series 4K LED TV: $428 $378 @ Walmart
Walmart back-to-school TV deals are now live with $50 off the Vizio V-Series 4K LED TV (V4K65M-0804). This television monitor delivers 4K picture quality complemented by Dolby Vision HDR for an immersive viewing experience. Wi-Fi connectivity lets you access preinstalled streaming apps like Apple TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and more.
Features: 65-inch 4K UHD LED display, 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, DTS Virtual:X, Auto Low Latency Mode & VRR, Vizio Voice remote, 3 x HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.