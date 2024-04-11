This is your last chance to get a free 65-inch Samsung TV when you buy a 2024 Samsung OLED, Neo QLED or The Frame TV

This is your last chance to get a free 65-inch Samsung TU690T LED 4K Smart Tizen TV (valued at $479) when you buy any 2024 Samsung TV at Best Buy. Plus, you get free installation and save $100 if you flex your My Best Buy or Total membership. Right now, My Best Buy Plus members can buy the new 55-inch Samsung S90D OLED for $1,899. It normally costs $1,999 so that's $100 off and of course, the lowest price ever for this 2024 Samsung TV. Not to be outdone, Amazon is running a similar deal for Prime members. However, Best Buy's free installation offer makes it the more attractive deal for non do-it-yourselfers.

Hands-down this is one of the best TV deals I've spotted this year.

Alternatively, you can get the 2024 50" Samsung Neo QLED QN90D for $1,499 ($100 off) with My Best Buy Plus. This particular model is ideal for viewers who prefer the enhanced brightness of Mini LEDs.

This special free TV offer ends Friday, April 12 so act fast!

Best 2024 Samsung TV deals

55" Samsung OLED S90D (2024): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-55-class-s90d-series-oled-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6576601.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,999 $1,899 @ Best Buy w/ My Best Buy Plus

My Best Buy Plus members save $100 on the 2024 55" Class OLED S90D 4K TV. Plus, get a free 65-inch Samsung TV and free installation with your purchase. From Samsung: This premium TV features a detailed image, strong contrast and clear motion. Increased depth and AI-powered 4K upscaling all work to bring clarity to your content. Discover pure blacks, bright whites and Pantone-validated color. Combined with detail and brightness, this pixel-packed screen gives you a dramatic view for everything you watch. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Tracking-Xcelerator-Enhancer-Upscaling%2Fdp%2FB0CV9L3R7V%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fdib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.G4wGAtBW6NbNcxrTuv71dj3yeZR5zbc9OjEJbBpYrtsbqBgaUA9M49ui3ALE4GUhaYhFdOWYDICC7ZUtcS-hU4_G1CSOFCzTZ52g44hluVW6B2oSNtkxkzDqbNIhj-QqeAI404oM8efoeQ7zXCRUJPz24HtXFT4469obfvi26kySW0vU8a-7rKu6jsU-35FSyzdzwYsxj0YKUFfR7tGMFkYMOE_8EG-9a35zkCkL7ZA.VciwjSEQg4Cz2dOHTHnJGYywdtD_WWfwlbT9raXIxuw%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DSamsung%252B55%2522%252BClass%252BOLED%252BS90D%26m%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26qid%3D1712867334%26refinements%3Dp_6%253AATVPDKIKX0DER%26sr%3D8-1%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $1,897 w/ Prime | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F55-class-oled-s90d-qn55s90dafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung $1,999 |<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSAMSUNG-55-Class-S90D-OLED-Smart-TV-QN55S90DAFXZA-2024%2F5332753681%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Walmart $1,999

55" Samsung OLED S95D (2024): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-55-class-s95d-series-oled-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6576559.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $2,599 2,499 @ Best Buy w/ My Best Buy Plus

For a limited time, get a free 65-inch Samsung TV and free installation when you buy select 2024 Samsung TVs. My Best Buy Plus members save $100 on the new 2024 55-inch Class OLED S95D 4K — Samsung most powerful OLED yet! From Samsung: This premium TV features dramatic detail, reduced glare and our most powerful brightness. Smooth motion, depth and 4K processing make for a non-stop, breathtaking picture. Discover pure blacks, bright whites and Pantone-validated color. Combined with detail and brightness, this pixel-packed screen gives you a dramatic view for everything you watch. Watch everything you love with nearly no glare. Anti-glare technology limits light distraction on your screen. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Tracking-Xcelerator-Enhancer-Upscaling%2Fdp%2FB0CV9RWC4B%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fdib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.QciNggK1KU-GbeweQcYLxg8DGSrzSeVs1RYHRq2QbZU694C1WXNctFw1oggiTB9mNlNr4l36vOLOm4GWRctbQKxwh-2Ivgn9NPRD6B6cZq4cBu8Wh-0BminjYyGyZmlY6FWno2uxlyNkvLNybmFHXBCaDC42lKyejVU_Sp1lHXriY3NbPaQvp4sQaAkUa_mVqSlKTczG1xH4eUtmzjyQvj2rRRn3m7NeiF5VgKElzsc.3gQvBon5YjVnMT3s-Lyvy__3a6OTrQGbZ45fvyKJpHI%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DSAMSUNG%2B55-Inch%2BClass%2BOLED%2B4K%2BS95D%2BSeries%2BHDR%2BPro%2BSmart%2BTV%2Bw%252FDolby%2BAtmos%252C%2BObject%2BTracking%2BSound%252B%252C%2BMotion%2BXcelerator%252C%2BReal%2BDepth%2BEnhancer%252C%2BAI%2BUpscaling%252C%2BAlexa%2BBuilt-in%2B%2528QN55S95D%252C%2B2024%2BModel%2529%26m%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26qid%3D1712867419%26refinements%3Dp_6%253AATVPDKIKX0DER%26sr%3D8-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon: $2,497 w/ Prime | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F55-class-oled-s95d-qn55s95dafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung $2,599 |<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSAMSUNG-55-Class-S95D-OLED-Smart-TV-QN55S95DFXZA-2024%2F5385006243%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Walmart

50" Samsung Neo QLED QN90D (2024): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-50-class-qn90d-series-neo-qled-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6576431.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,599 $1,499 @ Best Buy w/ My Best Buy Plus

My Best Buy Plus members save $100 on the 2024 Samsung 50" Class Neo QLED QN90D 4K TV. Plus, get a free 65-inch Samsung TV and free installation. From Samsung: This elite TV features crisp resolution, clear motion and high contrast. It has a brilliant and smooth picture made possible by ultra-fine lighting and brightness. Catch every detail in dark to bright scenes. Precise lighting from Mini LEDs boost brightness so you don't miss a thing. Motion Xcelerator 144Hz lets you play games and content with ultra-smooth motion and virtually no lag or blur. Get uninterrupted action with crisp visuals rendered at top speeds, so you have a seamless, non-stop picture. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Tracking-Xcelerator-Enhancer-QN50QN90D%2Fdp%2FB0CV9KSBDN%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fdib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.WwIq-3fvqRJYFgOnTAJkenlN5gJ74sCYSKSi0cz4KmcxsmgzJdchSgpWaxQgHoWgm4QDmG1A2zmK0QxwVWdiW2fzkyyrmUSejE4zudE_bFoCG0h2YVJL9LmI5PsuQ0ecrH5U4ZQSeVM9ysyLxQhdPAgOrIJ48KHCifTfvCCra6SRdFVPKYP_HVbEYYwqlCx-pwdSpKaCbzahgTD70vTcpsoBllPktAOVe1pV3HvPBxA.c9LgvbSYSfDgwBjNwWT8dOCwvGPWTWIUygifV2o2pAc%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3D50%2522%2BSamsung%2BNeo%2BQLED%2BQN90D%2B%25282024%2529%253A%26m%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26qid%3D1712868096%26refinements%3Dp_6%253AATVPDKIKX0DER%26sr%3D8-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $1,497 w/ Prime| <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fsamsung-neo-qled-4k%2F50-class-qn90d-samsung-neo-qled-4k-qn50qn90dafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung $1,599 |<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSAMSUNG-50-Class-QN90D-Neo-QLED-4K-Smart-TV-QN50QN90DAFXZA-2024%2F5369461012%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Walmart

55" Samsung Neo QLED QN85D (2024): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-55-class-qn85d-series-neo-qled-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6576552.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,399 $1,299 @ Best Buy w/ My Best Buy Plus

My Best Buy Plus members save $100 on the 2024 55" Samsung Neo QLED QN85D 4K TV. Plus, get a free 65-inch Samsung TV and free installation. From Samsung: This elite TV features crisp resolution, clear motion and high contrast. It has a brilliant and smooth picture made possible by ultra-fine lighting and brightness. Catch every detail in dark to bright scenes. Precise lighting from Mini LEDs boost brightness so you don't miss a thing. Keep your ears on the action with built-in Dolby Atmos. You’ll hear 3D surround sound that follows the movement on screen using our incredible virtual top channel audio—putting you right in the middle of the car chase, stampede or party scene. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-55-Inch-Quantum-QN55QN85D-UN65TU690T%2Fdp%2FB0CXFF11G5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon sold out |<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fsamsung-neo-qled-4k%2F55-class-samsung-neo-qled-4k-qn85d-qn55qn85dbfxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Samsung $1,399