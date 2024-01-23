Super Bowl TV sales 2024 — top deals to shop now

Super Bowl TV sales start now — just in time for Super Bowl 2024 on Sunday, Feb. 11 and this weekend's WWE Royal Rumble Saturday. As announced at CES 2024, the next-generation of TV will hit the market later this year. If you plan to upgrade your TV before the , it's an opportune time to snag a previous-gen TV at a stellar price.

One of the best Super Bowl TV sales to shop right now is Samsung's Super Sunday Sales event. For a limited time, save up to $3,000 off its family of 4K OLED TV and select 4K and 8K QLED TV models. One deal I recommend from this sale is the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV for $1,599 ($1,000 off).

Meanwhile, Walmart's Super Bowl sale massively discounts the LC C2 OLED TV series and drops the 65-inch model to $1,396 ($503 off) — its lowest price to date. Alternatively, you can get the 55-inch LC C2 OLED TV for an all-time low price of $1,169 ($330 off).

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Super Bowl TV sales are now live at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart with huge discounts on big screen TVs for the big game. Smaller retailers like B&H and PC Richard are known to offer solid TV deals. So if you want to buy a new TV ahead of the big game, it's not too early to save on your investment.

Browse this week's Super Bowl TV sales going on at several retailers below.

Super Bowl TV sales 2024

48-inch TV deals

48" LG A2 OLED 4K TV: $1,299 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $700 on the LG A2 48" OLED 4K TV. The LG A2 features an a9 Gen 5 processor to deliver a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors. This is one of the most affordable LG OLED TV deals we've seen for Cyber Monday. It's not intended to be a gaming display, as it doesn't meet the standards for modern consoles, but otherwise it is excellent for the price.

50-inch TV deals

50" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: $1,297 $867 @ Woot

Woot is slashing $430 off Samsung's 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for a limited time. When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Artfully designed to sit flush against the wall and look like framed painting or photo, The Frame accents just about any décor.

50" Vizio MQX Series 4K QLED TV (2023): $629 $548 @ Amazon

Save $81 on the Vizio MQX-Series 50-inch QLED 4K TV. Enjoy PC gaming up to 4K at 120 fps for 1080p at 240fps. One of the best gaming TVs around, it features AMD FreeSync Premium, VRR, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports and Auto Game mode for PC or console gaming. The addition of Dolby Vision/HDR10+ makes images come to life with high dynamic range and color accuracy.

55-inch TV deals

55" TCL 6 series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV (2022): $599 $399 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Best Buy knocks $200 off the 55-inch TCL 6 series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV. With Mini-LED technology and Full Array Local Dimming, you get enhanced contrast, brightness, and uniformity. Meanwhile, quantum-dot technology enhances performance further with better brightness and wider color volume. The result? Exceptionally vivid, lifelike picture performance in any setting. At just under $400, this is one of the best mini-LED QLED TVs at this price point. Features: 4K resolution, Mini-LED QLED technology, AiPQ Engine, Dolby vision, Full array local dimming (FALD), 120Hz refresh rate, Natural Motion 480 HDR compatible, works with Alexa, Google Assistant, Chromecast, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS.

55" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV (2023): $1,899 $1,599 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the 55" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV. It features Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite for 3D sound that moves with audio. The TV's built-in Samsung Gaming Hub as found in the brand's gaming monitors gives you instant access to cloud gaming apps. Price check: Amazon $1,599 | Best Buy $1,599

55" Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED: $1,699 $1,398 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the Sony Bravia A80L OLED and replace your monitor with this stunning display. Experience sports, movies, TVs, shows and games unlike ever before. It features Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive Gaming Features for PlayStation consoles. You will never be the same after your first time playing a game or watching a film on an OLED TV, and especially with a product as premium as the Bravia, you shouldn't miss out, especially at a discount this steep. Price check: Best Buy $1,399

65-inch TV deals

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,699 $899 @ Amazon

Save $800 on the 65-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV — one of the best TV for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS. Price check: Best Buy $1,199 | Walmart $1,198

65" LG QNED80 Mini-LED 4K TV: $1,199 $1,097 @ Amazon

Save $102 on the LG 65-inch Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV. MiniLED in tandem with Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology ensure precise luminance, with high contrast, brilliant colors, and deeper blacks. Additionally, LG's a7 AI Processor 4K optimizes every scene whether you're watching movies, TV shows or sports. Powered by webOS 6.0, the LG 83 Series QNED smart TV makes it easy to access your favorite streaming services like Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Prime Video and more. Price check: Best Buy $1,099 | Walmart $1097

65" LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV (2023): $1,999 $1,696 @ Amazon

Save $303 on the 2023 65-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Price check: Best Buy $1,699

65" Samsung Neo QN90C QLED TV (2023): $2,799 $1,599 @ Samsung

Save $1,200 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung QN90C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience. Price check: Best Buy $1,599

65" Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023): $1,997 $1,299 @ Samsung

Lowest price! Save $700 on the 55-inch Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS and more. Features: 65-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) QLED 120Hz panel, Neo Quantum 4K Processor, Neo Quantum HDR 4 x HDMI, 3 x USB 2.0 port, Tizen OS Price check: Amazon $1,299 | Best Buy $1,299

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV (2023): $3,299 $2,299 @ Samsung

Lowest price! Save $1,000 on the 2023 Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV with Quantum Dot technology. Quantum Dot enhances your viewing experience with true blacks, color-rich detail and contrast. This, thanks to over a billion shades of color and 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels. It features Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+, Q Symphony, Gaming Hub, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro. Price check: Amazon $2,299 | Best Buy $2,699

65" Samsung QN900C 65" Neo QLED 8K TV (2023): $4,999 $2,999 @ Samsung

Lowest price! Save $2,000 on the best-selling 65-inch Samsung QN900C QLED 8K TVs. Experience your favorite movies, show and game like never before. The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED delivers edge-to-edge 8K picture that defies limits. And you won't just hear the action, you'll feel it with the television's built-in Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Pro. Dramatic 3D audio fills the room whereas AI Sound tracks on screen action with precision accuracy. Price check: Amazon $2,997

75-inch TV deals

75" Hisense A6 Series 4K LED TV: $699 $578 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 75-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K LED TV with Dolby Vision HDR. It features 4K UHD 60Hz panel with Chroma 4:4:4 support for clear text. With variable refresh rate, auto low latency and gaming mode, it's suitable for PC and console gaming. Google TV makes it easy to access movies, shows, live TV and more from one place.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K QLED TV: $1,099 $999 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K QLED TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. You can control the TV hands-free using Alexa voice commands to navigate your screen and launch favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.

75" Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV (2023): $1,999 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! This Black Friday TV deal at Best Buy takes $500 off the 75-inch Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. With HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features for the PS5 (Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode), it's one of the best TVs for console gaming. Features: 4K LED 120Hz display, Full Array LED backlighting, Cognitive Processor XR, X-Motion Clarity, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Smart Google TV OS, DTS Digital Surround, supports Miracast, Apple AirPlay, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa. Price check: Amazon $1,499

85-inch & up TV deals

85" TCL Class S4 LED 4K TV: $999 $799 @ Best Buy

Now $200 off, the 85-inch TCL Class S4 Series LED 4K TV is an absolute bargain. While it is a standard LED panel, its by far the most affordable 85-inch TV in this list. It features HDR with HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma, 60Hz refresh rate and is built upon the Google TV platform. It has 3 HDMI inputs and has Google Assistant built-in, while also working with Amazon Alexa.

86" LG UR7800 LED 4K TV: $1,249 $799 @Best Buy

For a limited time, save $450 on the massive 86-inch LG UR7800 LED 4K TV. It features a stunning 2160-pixel resolution panel with 60Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma, 3 HDMI ports, and works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit. It's built upon webOS and is a standard LED TV.

85" Samsung QN900C 65" Neo QLED 8K TV (2023): $7.999 $5,499 @ Samsung

Save $2,500 on the gigantic 85-inch Samsung QN900C QLED 8K TVs. Experience your favorite movies, show and game like never before. The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED delivers edge-to-edge 8K picture that defies limits. And you won't just hear the action, you'll feel it with the television's built-in Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Pro. Dramatic 3D audio fills the room whereas AI Sound tracks on screen action with precision accuracy.