Epic Super Bowl TV deal: Snag this best-selling 65-inch Roku TV for just $298 now

Today's best Walmart Super Bowl TV deals are a preview of what to expect this forthcoming Presidents Day. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a big screen TV to watch the Super Bowl, here's one to consider.

Walmart sells its own 65-inch onn. LED 4K Roku TV for just $298. Yes, you read that right. It's the cheapest 65-inch TV the big box retailer offers next to the 65-inch Hisense A6 which costs $348. I track deals for a living and this is the lowest price 65-inch TV I've seen yet. Order now and it'll arrive by tomorrow or pick it up at a Walmart near you.

Today's best onn. LED 4K Roku TV deal

65" onn. LED 4K Roku TV: $298 @ Walmart

Get Walmart's 65-inch onn. LED 4K Roku TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. Features: 65-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) direct-lit LED panel, 60Hz refresh rate, VESA mount compatible, 3 x HDMI ports, works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Roku Smart TV

Walmart teamed up with Roku to launch its own onn. branded line of televisions. By comparison, they're cheaper than Best Buy's Insignia Fire TVs and budget TVs from brands like Hisense, Pioneer, TCL, and Toshiba.

Don't expect the 65-inch onn. LED 4K Roku TV to blow you away like a high-end OLED TV, but it's decent for the price. For just under $300, it affords you a big screen 65-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 60Hz LED panel and more than 350 live TV channels via The Roku Channel.

Powered by Roku TV OS. this onn. TV's user-friendly dashboard makes it easy to consume your favorite content. Enjoy one-stop access to today's popular streaming apps like Disney Plus, ESPN, Hulu, Paramount Plus, Peacock, and YouTube TV.

If you're looking for a new big screen for your Super Bowl 58 watch party this weekend, the 65-inch onn. LED Roku TV is a budget-friendly choice.