Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones get $60 price cut in 1-day flash deal

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are the best noise-cancelling headphones to buy. And if you act fast, you can add them to your arsenal of gadgets for less.

For a limited time, you can get theSony WH-1000XM5 Headphone for $339 (opens in new tab) at Woot. They normally retail for $399, so that's $60 off and marks an all time low price for these Sony headphones. This is one of the best end of summer headphone deals you can get this back to school shopping season.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $339 @ Woot

Act fast to save $60 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones at Woot. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones feature incredibly effective noise-cancellation, precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing for crystal clear calls. With Google Assistant and Alexa hands-free assistant support, you can listen to music, talk on the phone, set reminders, and more using just your voice.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review we praise their nalanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We gave the Sony WH-1000XM5 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

At 8.8 ounces, Sony WH-1000XM5 heaphones are slightly lighter than the 8.9 ounce WH-1000XM4. Although there's been a noticeable redesign, the Sony WH-1000XM5 retains the same lightweight low-profile aesthetic of the Sony WH-1000XM4. The XM5's soft-fit leather headband and on-ear cushions ensure luxurious, long-wearing comfort.

Like the XM4 model, you'll get up to 30 hours of power per charge with ANC on. Toggle ANC off to get up to 40 hours of battery life, which is 2 more hours than the XM4 model. And if you're ever in a pinch, a 3-minute charge via USB-C PD nets you 3 hours of battery life.

If you want to own the wireless headphones around, the Sony WH-1000MX5 may be worth the splurge.