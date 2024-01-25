Samsung S90C OLED hits lowest ever price in rare Super Bowl TV deal — save $1,000
Save $1,000 on the top-rated Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV
Samsung's Super Sunday deals knock thousands off its line of OLED 4K TVs. With Super Bowl 2024 just a little over two weeks away followed by the Oscars in March, it's a great time to buy a TV. For a limited time, you can get the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED for $1,599. That's a whopping $1,000 off its regular retail price of $2,599. This is the lowest ever price for this particular OLED TV and the best Super Bowl TV deals in town.
If you're having a Super Bowl watch party, Samsung's S90C is one of the best OLED TVs for watching sports. Firstly, its 3,840 x 2,160-pixel-res 120Hz panel makes you feel like you're in the game. This is thanks to Quantum HDR OLED TV technology which delivers precise detail and color. What's more, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite delivers enveloping, 3D sound.
This deal ends Feb. 11, don't miss it!
Today's best Samsung S90C OLED TV deal
65" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV (2023)
Was:
$2,599Now: $1,599 @ Samsung
Lowest price! Save $1,000 on the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5-stars for stunning picture quality and excellent gaming-specific features.
Features: 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, Quantum HDR, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite, built-in Samsung Gaming Hub, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Release date:
Price comparison: Amazon $1,599 | Best Buy $1,599
Reviews consensus: TV experts from our sister sites all agree that the Samsung S90C delivers top notch performance for the price. As Tom's Guide points out, the S90C's brightness and color rendering are nearly on par with that of pricier TVs.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want an immersive big-screen TV for watching movies, TV shows, and sports. It supports popular subscription services like Disney Plus, Netflix, and Paramount Plus — the latter of which is streaming Super Bowl 2024.
Don't buy it if: You want a TV for a small space like a dorm room or den. 65-inch TVs are ideal for living rooms. For a smaller room, consider the 50-inch Samsung The Frame for $1,099 ($200 off) or 43-inch Samsung Neo QN90C for $899 ($300 off).
