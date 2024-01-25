Samsung S90C OLED hits lowest ever price in rare Super Bowl TV deal — save $1,000

Samsung's Super Sunday deals knock thousands off its line of OLED 4K TVs. With Super Bowl 2024 just a little over two weeks away followed by the Oscars in March, it's a great time to buy a TV. For a limited time, you can get the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED for $1,599. That's a whopping $1,000 off its regular retail price of $2,599. This is the lowest ever price for this particular OLED TV and the best Super Bowl TV deals in town.

If you're having a Super Bowl watch party, Samsung's S90C is one of the best OLED TVs for watching sports. Firstly, its 3,840 x 2,160-pixel-res 120Hz panel makes you feel like you're in the game. This is thanks to Quantum HDR OLED TV technology which delivers precise detail and color. What's more, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite delivers enveloping, 3D sound.

This deal ends Feb. 11, don't miss it!

Today's best Samsung S90C OLED TV deal