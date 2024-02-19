Samsung Presidents Day sale 2024: $350 off Galaxy Book 3 Pro and more

Samsung's Presidents Day sale offers weeklong deals on just every device in its ecosystem. From now through Feb. 25, save $350 on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, plus, save up to $1,060 Galaxy S24 series phones bundled with a Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Buds Pro.

If you're looking for a Presidents Day savings on TVs, Best Buy's TV deals puts Samsung's to shame. Best Buy is slashing up to $1,800 off Samsung OLED TV and up to $3,400 off Samsung QLED TVs of all sizes. It beats Samsung's Presidents Day TV deals by offering up to $100 in savings when you bundle select TVs with a Samsung soundbar.

Want to add a display to your set up? For a limited time, save up to $1,000 on select Samsung monitors like the Odyssey G9 OLED — now $1,199 ($600 off). It operates on the same Neo Quantum Processor Pro found in Samsung's OLED TVs for enhanced visuals. Whether you're gaming or streaming content, expect brighter whites, deeper blacks and near infinite color contrast. Best Buy offers this same deal.

And that's just a portion of the epic discounts available at Samsung and Best Buy. Browse more weeklong deals on Samsung Galaxy devices, monitors, smart TVs and storage below.

Samsung Presidents Day sale — best deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,749 $1,399 @ Samsung

Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro. In our Galaxy Book 3 Pro review, we liked its super thin chassis, AMOLED display and great speakers. Although we wish its SSD was faster, we rated the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 3.5 out of 5-stars for its powerful performance. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, 1080p webcam, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home Price check: Best Buy $1,399

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $919 $769 @ Best Buy

This deal from Best Buy undercuts Samsung by $30. Get a free storage upgrade and save an extra $30 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Series at Best Buy. Starting at just under $800, you're getting an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 128GB 256GB of storage, and 8,400mAH battery. Price check: Samsung $799

Samsung T9 Shield Portable SSD (4TB): $459 $299 @ Samsung

Save 38% on the Samsung T9 Shield portable SSD. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer big files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for extra connectivity. Price check: Best Buy $299

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: $399 $339 @ Samsung

Save $60 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for Presidents Day. In our hands-on review, we claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. With gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life and fast wireless charging. Features: Fitness tracking, a rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, a 43-milimeter AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching and more. Price check: Best Buy $339

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition: $499 $359 @ Samsung

Save $140 on the 45mm titanium Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition. It features golf tracking and coaching to help refine your skills and become a better golfer. It's the perfect golf aid to buy if you want to upgrade your game. This deal includes a free Smart Caddie app lifetime membership (valued at $100). Price check: Amazon $379

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99 $71 @ Samsung

Save $28 on the new Galaxy Buds FE. Samsung design engineers gave the earbuds a wingtip design for a more secure fit. As we've grown accustomed to with today's earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE feature active noise cancellation pair easily with your devices. Speaking of which, thanks to Auto Switch, it connects seamless to whatever phone or tablet you're using. Price check: Best Buy $79

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $179 @ Samsung

Save $50 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — the first Samsung earbuds to feature 24-bit audio. They're 15% smaller than the Galaxy Buds 2 and feature IPX7 water-and-sweat resistance, ANC and Ambient mode. Price check: Best Buy $179

34" Samsung ViewFinity S50GC Monitor: $379 $251 @ Samsung

Save $128 on the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50G Monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) panel with 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. Grab it today for an all-time low price. Price check: Best Buy $279

27" Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor: $1,599 $800 @ Samsung

Save 50% on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV shows via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control. Price check: Best Buy $999

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Curved Monitor: $1,799 $1,199 @ Samsung

Save $600 on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with a ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices. Price check: Best Buy $1,199

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark 2 mini-LED Curved Monitor: $2,999 $1,999 @ Best Buy

In a deal so popular that it sold out at Samsung, 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Monitor is $1000 off at Best Buy. Featuring a rotating design, it converts from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing (Cockpit Mode). The monitor's KVM Switch enables full control of your command center with a single mouse and keyboard. Control all the monitor's functions including Multi-View, Flex Move Screen, Quick Settings, and Game Bar with the exclusive Ark Dial. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 450-600-nit mini-LED panel, HDR10+, Quantum HDR 32x,1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4-Input Multi View, Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos, Ark Dial

65" Samsung Q60C QLED TV (2023): $899 $799 @ Best Buy

Save up $100 on the 65-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV. Plus save $100 on a soundbar with your purchase, like the Samsung Q-Series. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience. Price check: Samsung $749

77" Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV (2023): $3,599 1,799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Best Buy knocks a massive $1,800 off the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED TV. Our sister sites didn't test it, however, its near-identical variant, the Samsung S90C OLED received rave reviews. If you're looking for an immersive viewing big screen TV for watching sports, movies and shows, at 50% off, this is totally worth it. This deal ends Feb. 20. Features: 77-inch 4K (3840x2160) 120Hz QD-OLED panel, Neural Quantum Processor, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, 4 x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports, VESA Mount compatible, Tizen TV OS