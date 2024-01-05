New Year TV sale drops Samsung The Frame QLED TVs to insanely low prices

New Year TV deals are ramping up as retailers purge their inventory to make room for the next-generation of TVs. Woot for one is having a huge TV sale which drops Samsung The Frame series to record lows. Prices start from $727.99.

That means you can get the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV for $1,397 . Normally $1,997, that's $600 off and the lowest price ever for this top-rated Samsung TV. If you didn't snag a TV during the holidays, this is likely your last chance at savings this big. Also worth considering, the 55-inch model is down to $1,097 ($400 off), undercutting Samsung 's direct price by $100.

Today's best Samsung The Frame QLED TV deal

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TVs: from $727 @ Woot

Woot is slashing up $1,600 off Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TVs for a limited time. Prices start at $727 and range from 43" to 85". When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Artfully designed to sit flush against the wall and look like framed painting or photo, The Frame accents just about any décor.

Samsung's The Frame QLED TV doubles as a work of art when you're not watching your movies, shows or gaming. Thin and sleek, it sits flush against the wall which makes it look like a framed painting or photo. You may also upload family portraits and other memorable moments to The Frame from your phone or USB flash drive.

What's more, the TV's auto rotating wall mount sets The Frame to horizontal or vertical mode. Although we didn't test it, Samsung The Frame reviews at Woot's parent site, Amazon average 4.2 out of 5-stars. Happy owners love the TV's Art mode with multiview and eco-friendly solar-powered remote. Others praise its excellent picture quality, crystal clear clarity, and great sound.

Samsung's The Frame QLED TV adds a touch of art to any room and provides an immersive viewing experience. At up to $1,600 off, it's an amazing value since you're getting a work of art and TV in one.

Woot deals this good are only as good as stock permits, so I recommend you act fast!