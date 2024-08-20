Football season starts Sept.5 and chances are you want to buy a new TV. If you're strapped for cash, you don't have to wait for Labor Day to get my favorite QLED 4K TV for an all-time low price.

Amazon currently offers the 65-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV for just $597.99. Previously $799, that's $202 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this particular model. This is one of the best early Labor Day TV deals available now. Best Buy has it for the same price and offers free delivery with optional curbside pickup.

I bought this same TV during the holidays and after using it for 9 months, I have zero complaints. The panel is bright, colorful, and sharp with excellent contrast and detail. I recently watched The Union on Netflix and the action jumped off the screen with images so life-like that I felt like I was in the movie.

Auto Game Mode is one of my favorite features of the TCL Q7 QLED TV. When I'm in to mood to game, I just pick up my game controller and press a button. The TV automatically takes me to my game console's home screen. This saves me from having to fumble around with the settings to switch the inputs.

Gaming is buttery-smooth, I've never experienced any lag or stuttering during gameplay. In terms of sound, the TV's built-in speakers sound great. So if you don't want to get a soundbar immediately or even at all, you'll still have an enjoyable audio experience. However, depending don't the type of cinematic experience you're going for, you'll want to invest in a soundbar or home theater system.

So if you want to upgrade your TV for football season starts fall TV show, They offer excellent performance, picture, and sound quality. More importantly, they're much easier on the wallet than competing TVs on the market.

Today's best TCL Q7 QLED TV deal