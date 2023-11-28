I just bought this QLED 4K TV for $599, grab it now before Cyber Monday ends!
Good news if you're looking for a bargain Cyber Monday TV deal. I just bought the TCL QLED 4K TV I had my eye on for a stellar price and so can you. You'll have to act fast though, Cyber Monday ends at midnight.
Originally, I planned to buy the 55-inch model, but after seeing it in person, it didn't seem much larger than my previous 42-inch LG TV. It ended up getting the 65-inch TCL Q7 QLED for $599 at PC Richard. It previously sold for $849 so that's $250 off and its lowest price ever. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than Amazon and Best Buy's current price for this size.
The TCL Q7 QLED runs on the same processor as TCL's top-of-the line QM8 QLED which is now $849 ($650 off) at PC Richard. Both the Q7 and QM8 feature Full Array Local Dimming and 120Hz refresh rate. Just about the only major difference between the two is that the QM8 is a mini-LED TV and the Q7 is not.
So if you refuse to spend upwards of 1,000 for a 65-inch LG or Samsung OLED TV, at just $599 the 65-inch TCL Q7 QLED is worth considering.
Today's best TCL Q7 QLED Cyber Monday deal
65" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023):
$849 $599 @ PC Richard
Save $250 on the TCL Q7 QLED 65-inch 4K TV with Google TV. It's a home theater TV with stunning 4K UHD resolution panel at 120Hz, quantum dot technology, ultrawide color gamut, and excellent motion clarity. HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HD10 & HLG) deliver enhance contrast and fine detail.
Gamers will benefit from the Q7's responsive lag-free gameplay of a 240 variable refresh rate (VRR). This TV supplies you with 3 HDMI ports to easily connect to gaming consoles or AV receivers.
Release date: May 2023
Price history: This is the 65-inch TCL Q7 QLED's lowest price to date.
Price check: Amazon $649 | Best Buy $649 | Walmart $698
Features: Full array local dimming (FALD), DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.
Reviews: The overall consensus is that the TCL Q7 offers great performance for the price. You're getting premium design, good brightness, rich color and good contrast.
Tom's Guide: (hands-on)| TechRadar: (hands-on)
Buy it if: You're looking for a cheaper OLED alternative with Full Array Local Dimming and 120 Hz panel.
Don't Buy it if: You want a mini-LED TV. The TCL 6-series QLED or QM8 QLED would be the better choice for you.
