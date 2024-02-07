Huge Best Buy Super Bowl TV sale knocks $1,800 off this 77-inch Samsung OLED TV
Save 50% on this top shelf 77-inch Samsung OLED TV
Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and aggressive discounts on OLED TVs are abundant right now. Best Buy is one of many retailers offering jaw-dropping Super Bowl TV sales today. However, the big box retailer has a leg up on its competitors with an exclusive QD-OLED TV deal.
Only at Best Buy can you get the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED TV for $1,799. That's an astonishing savings of $1,800 which is 50% off its regular retail price. You'll be hard pressed to find a better deal on this particular TV elsewhere. This is one of the best TV deals you can get outside of the holidays. It's a cheaper alternative to the 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED variant which is on sale for $2,299 ($900 off). With Best Buy's fast delivery, it should arrive in time to watch the Super Bowl or earlier with optional installation for $199 more. Alternatively, you can avoid unforeseen delays if you buy it online and pick it up at your local Best Buy — orders are typically ready within an hour.
Featuring a QD-OLED panel, this 77-inch Samsung S89C offers a great viewing angle no matter where you're sitting. It's one of the best TVs for watching sports and the ideal choice for your Super Bowl watch party this weekend.
Today's best Samsung S89C OLED TV deal
77" Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV (2023)
Was:
$3,599
Now: $1,799 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Lowest price! Best Buy knocks a massive $1,800 off the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED TV.
Features: 77-inch 4K (3840x2160) 120Hz QD-OLED panel, Neural Quantum Processor, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, 4 x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports, VESA Mount compatible, Tizen TV OS
Release date: Dec. 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED TV.
Price comparison: Only at Best Buy
Reviews consensus: Our sister sites didn't test it, however, they its near-identical variant, the Samsung S90C OLED received rave reviews.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ (S90C) | TechRadar: ★★★★★ (S90C) | T3: ★★★★★ (S90C)
Buy it if: You're looking for an immersive viewing big screen TV for watching sports, movies and shows. Also buy if you're looking for a TV that's bigger than 75-inches but less than 85-inch inches.
Don't buy it if: You want a TV for a dorm room, den or guest room. This 77-inch TV is ideal for large living rooms and bigger spaces where you can follow the recommended 10 foot viewing distance.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott