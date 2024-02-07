Huge Best Buy Super Bowl TV sale knocks $1,800 off this 77-inch Samsung OLED TV

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and aggressive discounts on OLED TVs are abundant right now. Best Buy is one of many retailers offering jaw-dropping Super Bowl TV sales today. However, the big box retailer has a leg up on its competitors with an exclusive QD-OLED TV deal.

Only at Best Buy can you get the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED TV for $1,799. That's an astonishing savings of $1,800 which is 50% off its regular retail price. You'll be hard pressed to find a better deal on this particular TV elsewhere. This is one of the best TV deals you can get outside of the holidays. It's a cheaper alternative to the 77-inch Samsung S90C OLED variant which is on sale for $2,299 ($900 off). With Best Buy's fast delivery, it should arrive in time to watch the Super Bowl or earlier with optional installation for $199 more. Alternatively, you can avoid unforeseen delays if you buy it online and pick it up at your local Best Buy — orders are typically ready within an hour.

Featuring a QD-OLED panel, this 77-inch Samsung S89C offers a great viewing angle no matter where you're sitting. It's one of the best TVs for watching sports and the ideal choice for your Super Bowl watch party this weekend.

Today's best Samsung S89C OLED TV deal