Extended Labor Day TCL TV deals slash 50% off, includes NFL Shop gift card, Super Bowl LIX sweepstakes entry

Labor Day TCL TV deals are still going strong at retailers this week. So if you're on the prowl for a big-screen TV to watch football and Super Bowl LIX, check this out.

Right now, you can get the 98-inch TCL Q65 QLED 4K TV for $1,999 ($1,000 off, 50% off list) at Best Buy. Shipping and installation is free. To further sweeten the deal, My Best Buy Plus members get a free TCL 2.1-channel soundbar and subwoofer (valued at $160). Amazon has it for the same price less the free installation and free soundbar offer.

The TCL Q65 QLED TV features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience.

Alternatively, Best Buy will throw in a free TCL 7.1.4-channel sound bar with subwoofer and surround speakers (valued at $700) when you purchase a 98-inch TCL QM7 for $2,999 ($2,000 off, 50% off list) or 98-inch QM8 series TV for $3,998 ($2,000 off, 50% off list). These particular TV models include a free $100 and $250 NFL Shop gift card, respectively. You'll also be eligible to win a trip for 2 to Super Bowl LIX.

Guess what else? TCL in collaboration with the NFL is having a Super Bowl LIX sweepstakes. Purchase any 98-inch TCL TV through Dec. 31 and you'll automatically be entered to win a trip for 2 to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. The upcoming championship game takes place on Feb. 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Today's best extended Labor Day TCL TV deals

98" TCL QM7 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV: $4,999 $2,999 @ Best Buy+ free installation, $100 NFL shop gift card

Save $2,000 (50% off list) on the 98-inch TCL QM7 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV — one of the best TVs for watching sports. Plus, get a free $250 NFL Shop gift card and be entered to win a trip for 2 to Super Bowl LIX. My Best Buy Plus members get a free TCL 7.1.4-channel sound bar with subwoofer and surround speakers (valued at $700). This QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM7 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep Learning AI Price check: Amazon $2,999| Walmart $2,999 | PC Richard $3,999