Dell is having a huge Black Friday sale — save $450 on our favorite Dell XPS 15 laptop

Black Friday deals are in full swing early at Dell with epic discounts on some of our top-rated laptops. As part of the sale, the Dell XPS 15 RTX 4050 Laptop is reduced to $1,699. Typically, $2,149, that's $450 off and the lowest price ever for this specific configuration.

In terms of early Black Friday laptop deals, it's one of the best you can get now.

Today's best Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal

Dell XPS 15 9530

Was: $2,149

Now: $1,699 @ Dell

Overview:

Save $450 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 60Hz 500-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, RTX 4050 GPU (6GB of dedicated memory), 1TB SSD. Release date: May 2023 Price check: Amazon $1,849 via third-party seller Price history: It's the lowest price we've seen for this Dell XPS 15 configuration. Review: We tested this exact configuration and gave it a 4 out of 5-star and our Editor's Choice Award. We found its overall and gaming performance and sleek, elegant design impressive. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ Buy if: You want a laptop for heavy productivity and graphics intensive creative tasking like video and photo editing with RAW files. Don't buy if: You want a laptop predominantly for gaming at high frame rates. Although this laptop's gaming performance is impressive, it only has 60Hz display. Consider a gaming-specific laptop with at display that has at least a 120Hz refresh rate for a better gaming experience.

The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, RTX 4060 GPU (8GB of dedicated memory), 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Port-wise, it equips you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, full-sized SD card reader, and a headset jack. It also ships with a dongle adapter, something you don't often get with laptops. Apple, we're looking at you.

In our recent Dell XPS 15 9530 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We loved its slick, elegant design alongside its great overall and gaming performance. We were also impressed by its vivid display and excellent audio.

In a nutshell, the Dell XPS 15 is ideal for remote workers, college students and creators who want a powerful productivity laptop. If this sounds like you, the Dell XPS 15 is a worthy daily driver.

