Now that you're settled in on campus or in your new apartment, you've had time to assess what gear you're still missing. And Amazon has you covered with these post-Labor Day deals on useful tech products that are still on sale.
The five short-term deals below can complete your setup and help you take the year by storm.
For example, the 2021 Apple iPad is still on sale for $199, down from $329. This 10.2-inch tablet has an A13 Bionic chip but remains capable for productivity and entertainment.
If you're looking for a big television, the Hisense 4K 58-Inch U6HF Series (58U6HF) TV is on sale for a limited time, discounted to $319 from $599. This QLED model boasts 600 nits brightness, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, and up to 240Hz refresh rate. It has a built-in Amazon Fire TV and includes a voice remote compatible with Alexa.
And if your television already suits your space, grab a Roku Express Stick for $19, down from $29. This stick lets you easily add Roku's platform to access a wide range of streaming services on your TV.
Other deals include a 14% discount on the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle, and a sale on Samsung's rugged T7 SSD for more than 50% off.
Apple iPad (9th Generation): $329 $199 @ Amazon
This 2021 release still has enough power for primary productivity and media streaming. The 9th Generation iPad is an excellent tablet option for its under $200 price. It works well for creative pursuits and app use and can also be used for note-taking with the optional Apple Pencil.
Features: A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display (2160 x 1620), 64GB storage, Wi-Fi, 12MP front camera, 8MP rear camera, Touch ID
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 43-inch 4K UHD television: $599 $319 @ Amazon
The Hisense 4K 58-Inch U6HF Series (58U6HF) TV is a great choice for medium-sized spaces. At 600 nits, the screen is reasonably bright, and the quantum dots in the QLED display can deliver vibrant colors. This model supports a range of HDR options — including Dolby Vision and HDR 10+—and it has up to a 240Hz refresh rate. The unit has an Amazon Fire TV built-in, and it includes an Alexa-compatible voice remote.
Features: 58-inch 4K UHD QLED screen, 600 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10, HDR 10+, up to 240Hz refresh rate, Amazon Fire TV, Alexa voice remote
Roku Express: $29 $19 @ Amazon
If you have an older TV that works well enough but crave modern streaming services, this inexpensive Roku Express device can add HD resolution streaming to any TV with a spare HDMI port. The remote control and streaming receiver provide access to Roku's free, live, and premium channels.
If your TV supports 4K but you're looking for Roku's easy-to-use streaming interface, for less than $10 more, you can grab the Roku Express 4K+ for $28 instead of its usual price of $39.
Features: Remote, streaming receiver
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: $257 $219 @ Amazon
Grab this bundle if you're in the market for one of the best Kindles you can buy today. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials bundle includes Amazon's step-up Kindle Paperwhite model, which adds wireless charging, auto-adjusting lighting, and doubles the memory (to 32GB) as compared with the ordinary Paperwhite model.
You also get a black fabric cover and Amazon's Qi wireless charger included, with an upright dock design that lets you read while charging.
Features: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 6.8-inch glare-free display and 32GB of RAM, Qi wireless charging dock, black cover
Samsung T7 Shield 2TB SSD: $284 $137 @ Amazon
With all the talk about increasing SSD prices, this Samsung T7 Shield is a good deal for a 2TB SSD. The drive supports read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s over a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 connection. It has a rugged design, with a rubberized exterior and an IP65 water — and dust-resistant rating.
Features: 2TB SSD, 1,050 MB/s read speeds, 1,000 MB/s write speeds, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 connector, IP65 water and dust resistance.
