7 best TCL Super Bowl TV deals from as low as $319

Super Bowl TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, PC Richard, and Walmart slash up to 50% off top-rated TCL TVs. Renowned for excellent performance, picture and sound quality, TCL TVs offer the best bang for your buck. I've owned a TCL QLED TV for two months now and to me, the picture quality and true blacks are on par with many of today's OLED TVs.

Best Buy now offers the 55-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV for just $319. That's $130 off its normal price of $449 and $40 cheaper than it was last week. It's the lowest price ever for this 55-inch TCL Q6 series TV and better than Black Friday. This is one of the best Super Bowl TV deals for the money.

If you're looking for a colossal display for your Super Bowl watch party, here's a deal you might like. TCL's upper tier, 120Hz panel 85-inch TCL Q7 QLED just dropped to $1,499 ($200 off) at Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart also offer this epic TCL Super Bowl TV deal.

So if you're looking for an affordable TV to watch the Big Game at home, I've got your back. I found the best TCL Super Bowl TV deals for you so you don't have to. See my favorite discounts below.

Best TCL Super Bowl TV deals

55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV (2023): $449 $319 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $130 on the 55-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This model features a 4K UHD resolution 60Hz panel with HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HD10 & HLG). Gamers will benefit from the Q7's responsive lag-free gameplay of a 240 variable refresh rate (VRR) and Auto Game Mode with AMD FreeSync. This TV supplies you with 3 HDMI ports to easily connect to gaming consoles or AV receivers. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, direct LED backlighting, HDR PRO+ (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), Auto Game Mode with AMD FreeSync, DTS Virtual:X, 3 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast built-in, works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Price check: Amazon $348

65" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): $749 $699 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 65-inch model TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV. Featuring a 120Hz display, this is one the best value QLED TVs under $700. By comparison, the 65-inch LG QNED and 65-inch Sony X77L which are currently down to $699 and $599, respectively have 60Hz panels. Features: 4K resolution 120Hz QLED panel, Full array local dimming (FALD), AIPQ Engine Gen 3, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Price check: Best Buy $699| Walmart $699

85" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): $1,699 $1,499 @ Best Buy

If you want to watch the big game on a massive display, the 85-inch TCL Q7 QLED is now $200 off at several retailers. Consider this if you're sitting on a 65-inch or 75-inch TV and want more screen real estate. Features: 4K resolution 120Hz QLED panel, Full array local dimming (FALD), AIPQ Engine Gen 3, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Price check: Amazon $1,499| Walmart $1,499

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV (2023): $1,699 $899 @ Amazon

Save $800 on the 65-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV — one of the best TV for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS. Price check: Best Buy $899 | Walmart $899

75" TCL S4 LED 4K TV (2023): $599 $529 @ Target

At just under $530, the 75-inch TCL S4 LED 4K TV is one of the best big screen TVs around. While it is a standard LED panel, its by far the most affordable 75-inch TV in this list. Features: HDR with HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma, 60Hz refresh rate, Google TV platform, 3 x HDMI inputs, Google Assistant built-in, works with Amazon Alexa. Price check: Best Buy $529

85" TCL Class S4 LED 4K TV (2023): $999 $799 @ Best Buy

Now $200 off, the 85-inch TCL Class S4 Series LED 4K TV is an absolute bargain. While it is a standard LED panel, its by far the most affordable 85-inch TV in this list. It features HDR with HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma, 60Hz refresh rate and is built upon the Google TV platform. It has 3 HDMI inputs and has Google Assistant built-in, while also working with Amazon Alexa. Price check: PC Richard $799