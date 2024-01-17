11 Best Super Bowl TV deals: Sales on LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and more

This month's NFL Playoffs determine which teams play at the Super Bowl 2024 on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. If you want to pick up a new TV to watch the big game, there are plenty of early Super Bowl TV deals to score now. Following CES 2024's announcements of next-generation TVs, we're seeing sales on select from top-rated brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and others.

Though Black Friday is known to offer epic end-of-year TV deals, the start of the year also offers fantastic TV deals. This is the time of year when retailers heavily discount older model TVs to make room for the year's new arrivals. Bargain shoppers will appreciate the abundance of Black Friday-worthy deals on top-rated big screen TVs right now. In fact, some of the best early Super Bowls right now are on par with or better than last year's best holiday discounts.

The big game is still weeks from now and the best TV deals of 2024 are upon us during the NFL Playoffs. Browse and save my recommended best Super Bowl TV deals below.

Best Super Bowl TV deals

65" TCL Q5 QLED 4K TV: $599 $399 @ Best Buy

Only at Best Buy! Save $200 on the 65-inch TCL Q5 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This 2023 model TCL TV features a 4K UHD resolution 60Hz panel with HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HD10 & HLG). Gamers will benefit from the Q7's responsive lag-free gameplay of AMD FreeSync, 120 VRR, Game Accelerator 120. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, direct LED backlighting, HDR PRO+ (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 3 x HDMI ports (1 with eARC), Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast built-in, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

48" LG A2 OLED 4K TV: $1,299 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $700 on the LG A2 48" OLED 4K TV. The LG A2 features an a9 Gen 5 processor to deliver a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors. This is one of the most affordable LG OLED TV deals we've seen for Cyber Monday. It's not intended to be a gaming display, as it doesn't meet the standards for modern consoles, but otherwise it is excellent for the price.

75" Hisense A6 Series 4K LED TV: $699 $578 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 75-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K LED TV with Dolby Vision HDR. It features 4K UHD 60Hz panel with Chroma 4:4:4 support for clear text. With variable refresh rate, auto low latency and gaming mode, it's suitable for PC and console gaming. Google TV makes it easy to access movies, shows, live TV and more from one place.

85" TCL S4 Series 4K TV: $999 $799 @ Best Buy

Now $200 off, the TCL 85-inch 4K TV is an absolute bargain. While it's a standard LED panel, it's one of the more affordable 85-inch TVs out there. It features HDR with HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma, 60Hz refresh rate and is built upon the Google TV platform. It has 3 HDMI inputs and has Google Assistant built-in, while also working with Amazon Alexa.

86" LG UR7800 LED 4K TV: $1,249 $799 @Best Buy

For a limited time, save $450 on the massive 86-inch LG UR7800 LED 4K TV. It features a stunning 2160-pixel resolution panel with 60Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma, 3 HDMI ports, and works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit. It's built upon webOS and is a standard LED TV.

65" Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023): $1,997 $1,299 @ Samsung

Lowest price! Save $700 on the 55-inch Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS and more. Features: 65-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) QLED 120Hz panel, Neo Quantum 4K Processor, Neo Quantum HDR 4 x HDMI, 3 x USB 2.0 port, Tizen OS Price check: Amazon $1,299 | Best Buy $1,299

65" Samsung Neo QN90C QLED TV (2023): $2,799 $1,599 @ Samsung

Save $1,200 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung QN90C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience. Price check: Best Buy $1,599

65" LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV (2023): $1,999 $1,696 @ Amazon

Save $303 on the 2023 65-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Price check: Best Buy $1,699

55" LG G3 OLED evo 4K TV: $2,299 $1,997 @ Amazon

One of the best Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon takes $303 off the LG G3 OLED evo 4K TV. LG boasts it as the brightest OLED TV ever thanks to Brightness Booster Max. Featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, you'll enjoy smooth, fast movement whether you're watching an action packed movie or playing your favorite first person shooter or driving game. Price check: Best Buy $1,999

55" Sony A80L Bravia XR OLED: $1,699 $1,398 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the Sony Bravia A80L OLED and replace your monitor with this stunning display. Experience sports, movies, TVs, shows and games unlike ever before. It features Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive Gaming Features for PlayStation consoles. You will never be the same after your first time playing a game or watching a film on an OLED TV, and especially with a product as premium as the Bravia, you shouldn't miss out, especially at a discount this steep. Price check: Best Buy $1,399