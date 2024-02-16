7 best soundbar deals from today's Presidents Day sales

Presidents Day sales are upon us with impressive discounts on TV soundbars. Although today's TVs typically have decent speakers built-in, the right soundbar can create an immersive 3D surround-sound experience. If you want to upgrade your TV's audio to match its stunning visuals, you don't necessarily have to spend a fortune.

Now is one of the best times of the year to buy a TV soundbar for less, I'll explain why. Next-gen home theater tech we saw at CES 2024 last month are expected to arrive in March 2024. That means last year's and previous gen products are now priced to move. As you're browsing today's best TV deals, don't overlook the excellent savings on TV soundbars.

This year's Presidents Day sales offer excellent soundbar deals for every budget. If you want to upgrade your TV's sound to catch up on Oscar nominated movies, you don't have to overspend. I track deals all-year-round and so I've researched the best soundbars and found the top discounts that are worth your while. Here are the best TV soundbar deals I recommend.

Today's best soundbar deals

LG SPM2 2.1 Channel Soundbar: $129 $99 @Walmart

Now $30 off, the LG SPM2 is one of the best soundbars under $100. It has a built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators to deliver rich and consistent bass with everything you watch and listen to.

JBL 2.0 Ch. All-in-One Soundbar: $199 $119 @ Best Buy

Now $80 off, the JBL 2.0 Ch. All-in-One soundbar is one the best budget soundbars you can get. It's compact, powerful, easy-to-use and provides surround sound that brings movies, TV shows and music to life.

Samsung HW-C450 Soundbar: $197 $147 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Samsung HW-C450 2.1 Ch Soundbar. The soundbar's Bass Boost option lets you enable booming bass with just the tap of a button. Meanwhile Game Mode and Adaptive Sound Lite optimize your audio for gaming, movies and TV shows.

Vizio M-Series AiO 2.1 Soundbar: $199 $179 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $20 off the Vizio M-Series All-in-One 2.1 Soundbar. Don't let the compact size and modest price fool you. It's a 6-speaker 2.1 channel sound bar with premium sound technology and HDMI eARC (enhanced audio return channel). With its minimalist design, robust audio features, and reasonable price point, this soundbar is worth considering. Price check: Amazon $179

Samsung HW-B650 Soundbar: $399 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Samsung HW-B650 soundbar and elevate your favorite content. Dolby Digital 5.1 capable creates realistic surround sound by projecting it from all around you, while DTS Virtual: X expands your listening experience without having to add extra speakers.

LG S75QR 5.1.2 Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $449 $349 @ Best Buy

One of the Presidents Day soundbar deals knocks $100 off the LG 5.1.2 Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer. It features a top firing front soundbar, rear speaker kit, and powerful subwoofer for dramatic bass. This is the soundbar system to buy if you want to replicate cinematic sound at home.