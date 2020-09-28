Best Prime Day laptop deals: What to expect this year

Amazon Prime Day is still on after a three-month delay and the countdown has officially begun. The retail giant's annual big 48-hour shopping will bring competitive laptop deals on October 13-14.

Outside of the holidays, the best Prime Day laptop deals amount to significant savings for frugal shoppers. This year, Prime members can expect to see steep discounts during the two-day sale. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here to gain access to exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals what to expect

Back in August, laptops from brands like Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo were on sale during Prime Day India. It's likely that we'll see similar Prime Day laptop deals in the U.S. We expect to see massive discounts on our favorite notebook PCs including the Dell XPS 13 and the MacBook Pro.

So far this year, Amazon has led the charge in terms of Apple deals. We've seen markdowns ranging from $100 to $400 off the current-gen MacBook Air 2020, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

During Prime Day 2019 in the US, we saw solid discounts on a range of laptops from budget to high-end. And the sales weren't just on mainstream notebooks. There were also Prime Day laptop deals on gaming machines from MSI and Asus. We expect this year's deals to be on par with last year's.

Select Chromebooks could also see notable discounts this Prime Day, like our top pick, the Asus Chromebook Flip and the Google Pixelbook Go. Due to the budget laptop category dominance of Chromebooks, ChromeOS systems over $500 will likely see greater discounts. Amazon, for example, is currently taking $200 off the Core i7 model the PixelBook Go.

If you don't want to wait for Amazon's Prime Day sale, there are plenty of laptop deals you can get right now. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2020 deals page for the retailer's best mobile tech deals of the fall.

Best Prime Day laptop deals right now

MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $100 on the MacBook Air at Amazon. Score this sleek design Apple laptop with clicky and comfortable Magic keyboard for less. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The latest 512GB model MacBook Air is currently $100 off at Amazon. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Google Pixelbook Go (i7/16GB/256GB): was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently taking $200 off the Pixelbook Go (Not Pink). It packs a 1080p touch screen, a 1.5-GHz Core i7-8500Y dual-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Chromebook. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 7390 4K Laptop: was $1,799 now $1,649 @ Amazon

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy. This model on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) Infinity Edge touch display, a 1.1-GHz Core i7-10710U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal