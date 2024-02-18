7 best Presidents Day TV deals at Walmart — save up to $1300

Walmart Presidents Day sale includes solid discounts on TVs of all sizes and for every budget. From now through Presidents Day, Feb, 19, save up to $1,300 on top-rated LED, OLED and QLED models from popular TV brands LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio. One notable Walmart Presidents deal is the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K LED for just $348. Previously $529, that's $180 in savings and the lowest price ever for this 4K TV. Featuring a 2160p full-array backlit LED panel, Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual X sound, the Vizio V-series lets you see and hear movies and TVs in true to life detail — just the way the director intended.

Additionally, Vizio's IQ Active 4K HDR intelligent processor delivers nothing short of superior picture quality, complete with 4K upscaling for HD content. Connectivity-wise, this Vizio V-Series TV equips you with three HDMI 2.1 ports as well as eARC and Dolby Atmos support for the highest quality audio. Considering the features you're getting at this sub-$350 price point, this is an incredible value. This is one of the best Presidents Day TV deals for the money.

Naturally, pricier OLED TVs see the biggest discounts. Currently, Walmart offers the 77-inch Samsung S90C QLED for $2,297 ($1,301 off).

Best Presidents Day TV deals at Walmart

43" TCL 4-Series LED Roku 4K TV: $196 $176 @ Walmart

At just $179, this 43-inch TCL 4-Series Roku TV is one of the Presidents Day TV deals under $200. Powered by Roku, this TV's user-friendly dashboard makes it easy to consume your favorite content. Enjoy seamless access to popular streaming apps like Disney Plus, ESPN, Hulu, Paramount Plus, Peacock, and YouTube TV. Features: 43-inch (3840 x 2160) LED 60Hz panel, HDR, 250+ free channels, 4 x HDMI inputs, Roku TV platform, Apple AirPlay support

65" onn. LED 4K Roku TV: $298 @ Walmart

Get Walmart's 65-inch onn. LED 4K Roku TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. Features: 65-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) direct-lit LED panel, 60Hz refresh rate, VESA mount compatible, 3 x HDMI ports, works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Roku Smart TV

65" Vizio V-Series 4K LED TV: $528 $348 @ Walmart

Save $180 on the Vizio V-Series 65-inch 4K LED TV (V655-J). It features Vizio IQ active processor, full array LED backlight, and active pixel tuning. That simply means it delivers a enhanced, superior picture quality with rich contrast and accurate color. The addition of Dolby Vision/HDR10+ makes images come to life with high dynamic range.

65" Samsung CU7000B LED 4K TV: $599 $397 @ Walmart

Save $202 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung CU7000B LED 4K Smart Tizen TV. It features Samsung's Crystal processor 4K with 4K UHD upscaling and HDR. With the latest Smart TV apps pre-installed, expect nothing short of a cinematic experience. Features: 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 60Hz LED display, Crystal Processor with 4K UHD Upscaling, HDR 10, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Samsung Gaming Hub, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings

55" LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV (2023): $1,499 $1,299 @ Walmart

Save $200 on the 65-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Price check: Best Buy $1,299 ($1174 w/ membership)

55" Samsung Neo QN90C QLED TV: $1,999 $1,297 @ Walmart

Save $701 on the 55-inch Samsung QN90C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience. Price check: Best Buy $1,299