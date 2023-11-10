Black Friday TV deals 2023 — 9 best early sales

Black Friday 2023 has unofficially started and outside of Super Bowl season, Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy a TV. Early Black Friday TV deals are now available at electronics retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, PC Richard, and more. Whether you want the best discount on a TCL TV or the best HDMI 2.1 TV for for PS5, Xbox Series X, we've got you covered.

With so many Black Friday TV deals to sort through, investing in a new TV can get overwhelming. That's why we're hand-selecting the best TV deals and listing them here. Our Black Friday TV deals list will not only help you save, but also get you the best bang for your buck.

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24 and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Here are the best Black Friday TV deals you can shop now.

Best Black Friday TV deals 2023 — early sales

TCL 55" Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): $749 $499 @ Amazon Lowest price! Save $250 on the TCL 55" Q7 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. It's a home theater TV with stunning 4K UHD resolution panel at 120Hz, quantum dot technology, ultrawide color gamut, and excellent motion clarity. HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HD10 & HLG) deliver enhance contrast and fine detail. Gamers will benefit from the Q7's responsive lag-free gameplay of a 240 variable refresh rate (VRR). This TV supplies you with 3 HDMI ports to easily connect to gaming consoles or AV receivers. Key features: Full array local dimming (FALD), DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,299 $898 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $400 on the TCL QM8 QLED 65-inch 4K TV — one of the best TVs for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Price check: Best Buy $899 | PC Richard: $1,099

LG C3 48" OLED evo 4K TV (2023): $1,196 $1,046 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the 2023 48-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: $1,499 $1,198 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the top-rated 55-inch LG C2 OLED Evo 4K TV. Powered by an a9 Gen 5 CPU, LG's Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm processes and enhances over 5,000 areas on the display. This results in more vivid, detailed imagery, in brighter and darker parts of the picture. With 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, this TV is ideal for use with the latest gaming consoles and computers. Featuring webOS, the LG C2 makes it easy to access your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more. Price check: Best Buy $1,299

55" LG G3 OLED evo 4K TV: $1,996 $1,796 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon is slashing $200 off the LG G3 OLED evo 4K TV for a limited time. LG boasts it as the brightest OLED TV ever thanks to Brightness Booster Max. Featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, you'll enjoy smooth, fast movement whether you're watching an action packed movie or playing your favorite first person shooter or driving game.

65" LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV (2023): $1,696 $1,596 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon knocks $100 off ($902 off list) the 65-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Price check: Best Buy $1,599| Walmart $1,596

55" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV (2023): $1,897 $1,297 @ Amazon

Save $600 on the 55" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV. It features Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite for 3D sound that moves with audio. The TV's built-in Samsung Gaming Hub as found in the brand's gaming monitors gives you instant access to cloud gaming apps. Price check: Best Buy $1,299 | PC Richard: $1,297

55" Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED: $1,498 $1,398 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the Sony Bravia A80L OLED and replace your monitor with this stunning display. Experience sports, movies, TVs, shows and games unlike ever before. It features Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive Gaming Features for PlayStation consoles. You will never be the same after your first time playing a game or watching a film on an OLED TV, and especially with a product as premium as the Bravia, you shouldn't miss out, especially at a discount this steep. Price check: Best Buy $1,599