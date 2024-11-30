7 best Black Friday TV deals for your laptop and gaming consoles
Outside of Super Bowl season, Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy a TV. Whether you want a TV for use as laptop monitor for productivity, or the best HDMI 2.1 TV for gaming consoles, Black Friday is your golden ticket to huge savings.
Today's modern panels feature 4K display, an ample amount of HDMI 2.1 ports and are optimized for console gaming. If you're a PC gamer, you can play games on your TV with the Steam Link app.
With so many Black Friday TV deals to sort through, investing in a new TV can get overwhelming. That's why we're hand-selecting the best TV deals and listing them here. Our Black Friday TV deals list will not only help you save, but also get you the best bang for your buck.
Black Friday 2024 is here and we’re sharing the the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Here are the best Black Friday TV deals for your laptop, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.
Best Black Friday TV deals — Quick links
- Amazon Black Friday TV deals from $198
- Best Buy Black Friday TV deals from $159
- Samsung Black Friday TV deals from $149
- Walmart Black Friday TV deals from $94
This Black Friday deal from Amazon slashes $151 off this 65-inch Sony Bravia 3. Released in 2024, it runs on the latest Google TV platform and is bolstered by its 4K resolution, staggering color depth and fantastic brightness.
Experience sports, movies, TVs, shows and games unlike ever before. It features and X-Balanced Speaker with support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive gaming features for PlayStation 5 consoles.
Walmart Black Friday deal takes $100 off the 50" Vizio V-Series 4K QLED TV (VQD50S-0809). This television monitor delivers 4K picture quality complemented by Dolby Vision HDR for an immersive viewing experience. Wi-Fi connectivity lets you access preinstalled streaming apps like Apple TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and more.
Features: 50-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) QLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, IQ Active processor, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, Vizio Voice remote, 3 x HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 6 dual band, Bluetooth 5.2
Price check: Sam's Club $249
One of the best Black Friday TV deals for PS5 consoles knocks $500 off the 75-inch Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV featuring exclusive features for the Playstation 5. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. With HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features for the PS5 (Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode), it's one of the best TVs for console gaming.
Features: 4K LED 120Hz display, Full Array LED backlighting, Cognitive Processor XR, X-Motion Clarity, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Smart Google TV OS, DTS Digital Surround, supports Miracast, Apple AirPlay, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa.
Price check: Best Buy $1,298
Save $122 on the TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience.
Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television
For a limited time, best Buy knocks $150 off the 48" LG B4 OLED 4K TV. It is great for gamers and features NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology to give you the competitive edge you need in competitive games.
Features: 48-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED panel, LG a8 AI processor, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, G-SYNC Compatible (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync), FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync), webOS
Save $203 on the 2024 55" Class OLED S90D 4K TV. These premium TV features allow whatever you're watching to jump out of the screen. Expect nothing short of detailed images, strong contrast, and clear motion.
Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant
Price check: Best Buy $1,299 | Samsung $1,299
Save $300 on the 2024 55" Samsung Neo QLED QN85D 4K TV. This elite TV features crisp resolution, clear motion and high contrast. It has a brilliant and smooth picture made possible by ultra-fine lighting and brightness. Catch every detail in dark to bright scenes. Precise lighting from Mini LEDs boost brightness so you don't miss a thing. Keep your ears on the action with built-in Dolby Atmos.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.