7 best Black Friday TV deals for your laptop and gaming consoles

Outside of Super Bowl season, Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy a TV. Whether you want a TV for use as laptop monitor for productivity, or the best HDMI 2.1 TV for gaming consoles, Black Friday is your golden ticket to huge savings.

Today's modern panels feature 4K display, an ample amount of HDMI 2.1 ports and are optimized for console gaming. If you're a PC gamer, you can play games on your TV with the Steam Link app.

With so many Black Friday TV deals to sort through, investing in a new TV can get overwhelming. That's why we're hand-selecting the best TV deals and listing them here. Our Black Friday TV deals list will not only help you save, but also get you the best bang for your buck.

Black Friday 2024 is here and we’re sharing the the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Here are the best Black Friday TV deals for your laptop, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Sony Bravia 3: was $799 now $648 at Amazon This Black Friday deal from Amazon slashes $151 off this 65-inch Sony Bravia 3. Released in 2024, it runs on the latest Google TV platform and is bolstered by its 4K resolution, staggering color depth and fantastic brightness. Experience sports, movies, TVs, shows and games unlike ever before. It features and X-Balanced Speaker with support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive gaming features for PlayStation 5 consoles.

Vizio 50" V-Series 4K LED TV: was $349 now $249 at Walmart Walmart Black Friday deal takes $100 off the 50" Vizio V-Series 4K QLED TV (VQD50S-0809). This television monitor delivers 4K picture quality complemented by Dolby Vision HDR for an immersive viewing experience. Wi-Fi connectivity lets you access preinstalled streaming apps like Apple TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and more.



Features: 50-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) QLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, IQ Active processor, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, Vizio Voice remote, 3 x HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 6 dual band, Bluetooth 5.2 Price check: Sam's Club $249

Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,298 at Amazon One of the best Black Friday TV deals for PS5 consoles knocks $500 off the 75-inch Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV featuring exclusive features for the Playstation 5. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. With HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features for the PS5 (Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode), it's one of the best TVs for console gaming. Features: 4K LED 120Hz display, Full Array LED backlighting, Cognitive Processor XR, X-Motion Clarity, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Smart Google TV OS, DTS Digital Surround, supports Miracast, Apple AirPlay, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa. Price check: Best Buy $1,298

Black Friday deal TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV: was $549 now $429 at Amazon Save $122 on the TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television

Black Friday deal LG 48" B4 OLED 4K TV : was $799 now $599 at Best Buy For a limited time, best Buy knocks $150 off the 48" LG B4 OLED 4K TV. It is great for gamers and features NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology to give you the competitive edge you need in competitive games. Features: 48-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED panel, LG a8 AI processor, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, G-SYNC Compatible (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync), FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync), webOS