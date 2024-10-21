5 best early Black Friday TV deals of 2024

I've been covering Black Friday TV deals for six years and here's what I've found. Black Friday deals on TVs typically start early and this year is no different. I'm already seeing early Black Friday deals on TVs at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart

We're now in the week ending Oct. 26 and early Black Friday deals on TVs offer a preview of November's forthcoming discounts. Holiday sales are upon us now with massive discounts on LED, OLED, and QLED TVs from today's brands.

That's right frugal friends, it's not too early to save on offerings from today's top TV brands like Hisense, LG, Roku, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio, and others.

Black Friday is traditionally on the day after Thanksgiving which falls on Nov. 28, this year. However, retailers are bending the rules. Technically, Black Friday is on Nov. 29, however, holiday-like discounts on TVs are available now.

I'm talking about top-rated TVs that have been tested, and rated with high praise from sister brands TechRadar and Tom's Guide. I'm also seeing huge discounts on TVs owned by Laptop Mag staff or that are on our wish lists.

So if you don't want to wait for Black Friday to buy a TV, there are plenty of tempting deals available now. Whether you want a TV for that Nintendo Switch you just bought or want to buy or an HDMI 2.1 TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X, we've got you covered.

With so many Black Friday TV deals afoot, buying a new TV can get overwhelming. I've been there before and it doesn't have to be a daunting experience. That's why I'm scouring the best TV sales for the best deals I find and sharing them here. Keep an eye on this page during the lead-up to and on Black Friday for the best TV deals of the season.

Best early Black Friday TV deals