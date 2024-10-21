5 best early Black Friday TV deals of 2024
See the best early Black Friday TV deals up for grabs today
I've been covering Black Friday TV deals for six years and here's what I've found. Black Friday deals on TVs typically start early and this year is no different. I'm already seeing early Black Friday deals on TVs at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart
We're now in the week ending Oct. 26 and early Black Friday deals on TVs offer a preview of November's forthcoming discounts. Holiday sales are upon us now with massive discounts on LED, OLED, and QLED TVs from today's brands.
That's right frugal friends, it's not too early to save on offerings from today's top TV brands like Hisense, LG, Roku, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio, and others.
Black Friday is traditionally on the day after Thanksgiving which falls on Nov. 28, this year. However, retailers are bending the rules. Technically, Black Friday is on Nov. 29, however, holiday-like discounts on TVs are available now.
I'm talking about top-rated TVs that have been tested, and rated with high praise from sister brands TechRadar and Tom's Guide. I'm also seeing huge discounts on TVs owned by Laptop Mag staff or that are on our wish lists.
So if you don't want to wait for Black Friday to buy a TV, there are plenty of tempting deals available now. Whether you want a TV for that Nintendo Switch you just bought or want to buy or an HDMI 2.1 TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X, we've got you covered.
With so many Black Friday TV deals afoot, buying a new TV can get overwhelming. I've been there before and it doesn't have to be a daunting experience. That's why I'm scouring the best TV sales for the best deals I find and sharing them here. Keep an eye on this page during the lead-up to and on Black Friday for the best TV deals of the season.
Black Friday 2024 is on Friday, Nov. 29 and the best discounts on tech will be too good to miss. Until then, here are the best TV deals you can get today for a Black Friday price.
Best early Black Friday TV deals — Quick links
- LG C4 OLED evo 65" 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,296 at Amazon US
- Samsung 50" Neo QLED QN90D: was $1,599 now $1,197 at Amazon
- TCL Q65 QLED 65" 4K TV: was $549 now $449 at Amazon US
- Vizio MQX QLED 50" 4K TV: was $629 now $427 at Amazon
- Amazon 50" Fire TV 4-Series: was $449 now $339 at Amazon US
- Sony X77L Series 4K LED TV: was $1,498 now $1,098 at Amazon
Best early Black Friday TV deals
Lowest price! Now $703 off, the 65-inch LG C4 OLED 4K TV is marked down to a Black Friday price. This is the lowest price I've seen for this top-rated 2024 release LG TV. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4 out of 5 stars for its superb picture quality, gaming features, and user-friendly webOS interface.
Features: 65-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10 Alpha 9 AI processor, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium. webOS, 4 x HDMI ports, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, 300 + free LG channels
Price check: Best Buy $1,299
This pre-Black Friday deal knocks $110 off the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It includes an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume, and search content hands-free.
Features: 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG, Dolby Digital Plus, hands-free Alexa control, 4 x HDMI ports
Save $100 on the TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience.
Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television
Price check: Best Buy $449
Lowest price! Best Buy takes $400 off the 2024 55-inch Samsung QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV.
Features: Crisp resolution, Mini LEDs, built-in Dolby Atmos, Smart Tizen TV
Price check: Amazon $1,099 | Samsung $1,099 | Walmart $1,098
Lowest price! This Black Friday-worthy TV deal takes $400 off the 2024 Samsung 50" Class Neo QLED QN90D 4K TV.
Features: Crisp 4K resolution, clear motion, high contrast, precise, brightness-boosting Mini LEDs, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for ultra-smooth lag-free gaming and blur-free motion
Price check: Best Buy $1,199 | Samsung $1,199 | Walmart $1,197
