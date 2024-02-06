7 best 75-inch TV deals for your Super Bowl 2024 watch party

Good news if you're shopping around for 75-inch TV deals for your Super Bowl watch party. Best Buy is slashing up to $2,500 off select big screen TVs which makes it a great place to pick up a TV this week. In most instances, you can have your TV delivered to your front door within a few days. Or, you can buy it online and pick it up at your local Best Buy within an hour. Either way, you still have time to snag a new TV in time for Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11.

For today only, you can get the top-rated Hisense ULED U8 Mini-LED TV for $1,149 at Best Buy. Typically priced at $1,599 that's $450 off and the lowest price we've seen for this Hisense TV. In fact, it's one of the best Super Bowl TVs in town. Amazon has it for the same price but it won't ship in time for Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11. The Hisense ULED U8 Mini-LED TV employs full array local dimming backlighting technology to provide vivid color and better contrast over standard LED, OLED TV, and QLED.

Looking for 75-inch TV deals under $1,000? Best Buy offers the Samsung 75 inch Class Q60C QLED 4K TV for $949 ($450 off). QLED displays feature edge-lit backlighting and offer great brightness and last longer than OLED TVs. It's suitable for watching TVs in brightly lit environments.

So if you're bargain shopping for the best TV for watching the Super Bowl weekend, there are tons of deals available. Shop Best Buy's entire Super Bowl TV sale and see more of my recommended discounts below.

Best 75-inch TV deals for Super Bowl 2024

75" Hisense A6 Series 4K LED TV: $699 $498 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $80 on the 75-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K LED TV with Dolby Vision HDR. It features 4K UHD 60Hz panel with Chroma 4:4:4 support for clear text. With variable refresh rate, auto low latency and gaming mode, it's suitable for PC and console gaming. Google TV makes it easy to access movies, shows, live TV and more from one place. Features: 75-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 60Hz panel, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, Motion Rate 120, DTS Virtual:X, 4 x HDMI ports, works with Google Assistant

75" Sony X80K LED 4K TV: $1,119 $899 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $300 off the 75-inch Sony X80K just in time for the Super Bowl. For sports, movies and TV shows, the X80K delivers a beautiful 4K image and uses the intuitive Google TV interface. Sony's nifty remote also features a built-in mic to let you channel surf without hitting a button. Features: 75-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 60Hz LED panel, direct-lit backlighting, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

75" Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV: $999 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the 75-inch model Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV. Made by Roku, this TV makes streaming your favorite content easier. Preinstalled are 350+ live TV free channels, Roku originals, blockbuster movies, and kids' entertainment. Features: 75-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 60Hz QLED panel, Full array local dimming (FALD), AIPQ Engine Gen 3, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) 4 x HDMI ports, works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

75" Samsung Q60C QLED 4K TV: $1,399 $949 @ Best Buy

Save $450 on the 2023 32-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience. Features: 75-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 60Hz QLED panel, edge lit backlighting, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Tizen OS, Motion Xcelerator, 3 x HDMI ports, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings

75" LG UR9000 LED 4K TV: $949 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the 75-inch LG UR9000 Series LED 4K TV. Featuring LG's AI processor, it upscales content to 4K and auto-adjust color and contrast to match room lighting to enhance picture quality. Features: 75-inch (3840 x 2160) 60Hz LED panel, edge lit backlighting, 4K upscaling, filmmaker mode, a5 AI processor Gen 6, WebOS 23, 300+ free channels via LG, 3 x HDMI ports, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit

75" Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV (2023): $1,999 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! This Black Friday TV returns for Super Bowl 2024 — $500 off the 75-inch Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. Features: 75-inch (3840 x 2160) 120Hz LED panel, Full Array LED backlighting, Cognitive Processor XR, X-Motion Clarity, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Smart Google TV OS, DTS Digital Surround, supports Miracast, Apple AirPlay, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, Tizen OS, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa