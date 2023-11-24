9 Black Friday deals under $25 – Easily the best stocking stuffer ideas

Black Friday 2023 deals have begun and there's already a cornucopia of deals ripe for the buying. We've seen plenty of Tiktokers bemoaning the lack of good deals this year(then trying to sell something else), but if anything, the deals this year are impressive and plentiful.

The deals that are bound to sell out the quickest are going to be all the best deals under $25. We're talking tech goods at steep, steep discounts that people are always gunning for. Whether you're looking for some filler gifts for the holiday, or for a little excuse to treat yourself, we bring you this list to narrow down the best, most budget-friendly options that you won't want to miss.

Best Black Friday deals under $25

Logitech Pebble M350: $29 $19 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the quiet and sleek Logitech Pebble Mouse. Enjoy silent clicking and scrolling with the perfect portable mouse for minimalists. It works with Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iPadOS, and Android devices.

Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC gaming mouse: $39 $19 @ Best Buy

Game in style with $20 off this vibrant Logitech gaming mouse. Not only does up to 8,000 DPI assist in quick reactions, the programmable side buttons help keep your most used actions reflexively reachable. If the vibrant blue doesn't seem like it would glow in the dark nearly enough, the Logitech logo is RGB lit, as well as a stylish strip following the seam of the plastic. It also comes in Black, Lilac, and White

Apple AirTag - Single: $29 $23 @ Target

Save $6 on Apple AirTag single pack and never lose your wallet, keys, or luggage again. Easily set up a new tag to keep track of your items or loved ones from afar. Play a sound to hunt down the tag if nearby, or if too far lost, the tag will piggyback off of nearby devices to continually send you location data. All over an encrypted network, of course.

Tile Slim: $34 $24 @ Target

Save $10 on the wallet-sized Tile Slim. A handy tool for the forgetful soul, the Tile Slim is roughly the size of a credit card, allowing for easy placement in wallets, bags, or purses. Find your items near or far, or use the button on the tile to play a sound on your phone for a fun little reverse hide-and-seek game.

BitDefender 1-year Subscription Family Pack: $119 $24 @ Best Buy

Save $95 on a full year subscription to BitDefender. This family pack allows the program to be installed and active on up to 12 devices, giving you and your loved ones peace of mind through the upcoming year.

Persona 5 Royal Nintendo Switch: $59 $24 @ Best Buy

Save $25 on Persona 5 Royal, an action-packed turn-based RPG. In Persona 5 Royal, you play as a transfer student in a Tokyo high school who, under mysterious circumstances, takes on the daunting task of fixing a corrupt society by becoming a Phantom Thief. This RPG features turn-based combat, alternate endings, romanceable characters, and a vast city to explore. If you aren't careful, this game may just steal your heart...

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam: $49 $24 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam. It features a 080P 2MP CMOS lens for clear video calls with friends, family, and colleagues. Featuring full stereo dual-mics, this webcam delivers reliable, loud, crisp two way audio.

HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset: $49 $19 @ Walmart

Save $30 on the HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset. Light and comfortable on your ears or around your neck, this headset is perfect for longer gaming sessions. Plus, quickly and easily mute your mic by simply swiveling it in the upward position. Perfect for horror games, or snacking with friends.