Take $100 off the HP Envy x360 with 10th-gen Core i7

HP laptops are renown for their performance and style. In fact, two of our best laptops of 2020 happen to be HP machines. So when you see a premium HP laptop on sale, you shouldn't think twice.

Currently, Best Buy has the 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 Core i7 Laptop on sale for $899.99. That's $100 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this top-rated 2-in-1. It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, 1.8GHz 10th-gen Core i7-10510U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Best Buy is now taking $100 off its regular price.View Deal

Though we didn't review this laptop, the HP Envy x360 on sale packs a better-than-average spec sheet. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, 1.8GHz 10th-gen Core i7-10510U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

And the premium features don't end there. HP fitted its laptop with Bang & Olufsen speakers. In the past, HP laptops with B&O speakers have generally impressed us filling medium-sized conference rooms with great audio.

Connectivity-wise, the Envy x360 has two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. There's also a USB Type-C port (non-charging) and SD card reader on board.

Overall, the Envy x360 is a solid choice if you want a powerful 2-in-1 that should be able to blaze through any task you throw its way.