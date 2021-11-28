Cyber Monday headphone deals 2021: Cheap AirPods, Bose, Sony earbuds and more

There are so many early Cyber Monday 2021 headphone deals to be had right now while we are in one of the biggest shopping events of the year. There is no better time to get the industry's best headphones at their lowest prices of the year.

And that's music to ears of bargain hunters searching for their perfect set of cans or buds.

We're seeing deep discounts on wireless earbuds, over-ear and on-ear headphones at several retailers. It's not too late to save big on top audio wearables from Apple, Beats, Bose, Jabra, JBL, Sony and more.

If you were hoping for a price drop on Apple headphones, there are plenty of early AirPods Cyber Monday deals to be had at the moment.

Pre-Cyber Monday headphone deals are known to offer the best discounts of the year, and so far major retailers have not failed to impress. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are offering pre-Cyber Monday deals. Not to be outdone, Target is holding a site-wide Holiday Best Deals sale.

The days after Black Friday 2021 are expected to offer tons of fantastic deals on today’s best wearables. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best retail post-holiday discounts. And be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming Cyber Monday coverage.

Until then, here are the best pre-Cyber Monday headphone deals right now.

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals

Wireless earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $80 off the AirPods Pro for Black Friday. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: was $159 now $114 @ Amazon Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: was $159 now $114 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $50 under retail. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

New Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon New Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The 3rd generation AirPods with are modestly discounted on Amazon this week. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Beats Studio Buds are at their lowest price yet. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

This Black Friday headphone deal takes $100 off, Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are at their lowest price of the year. Built with the active user in mind, they're sweat-resistant and feature an ear-hook design and a stable fit. What's more, physical buttons offer reliable control of music and calls. Best Buy and Walmart offer the same deal.

Jabra Elite 85t: was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy Jabra Elite 85t: was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy

At $80 off, the Jabra Elite 85t are on sale for a record low price. They feature adjustable active noise-cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case) and IPX4 dust and water resistance. Amazon offers this same deal.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the excellent Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls. You don't have to wait for Black Friday to snag them for their lowest price yet.

Bose Sport Earbuds: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

Bose Black Friday deals take $30 off the Bose Sport Earbuds. Bring Bose life-like sound to your workouts with the Sport Earbuds are secure, comfortable fit and sweat-resistant design. The buds' beamforming mics ensure voice clarity on calls while battery life affords you up to 5 hours per charge. You can also get them fromBose.com

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy Google Pixel Buds A-Series: was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy

Now $20 off, the Pixel Buds are Google’s answer to the seamless integration between iPhone and AirPods. They feature 12mm custom drivers for a deep, clear sound, multiple ear tip sizes for a snug fit, beamforming mics for clear calls wherever you are.

JBL Tune 115TWS: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon JBL Tune 115TWS: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

The comfortable fit and great sound quality of the JBL Tunes make for a great pair of truly wireless earbuds. These come packed with JBL’s Pure Bass technology, 21 hours of battery (6 hours for earbuds and 15 for the case) and hands-free call functionality.

JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones: was $149 now $74 @ Amazon JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones: was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

This fantastic Black Friday headphones deal takes $75 off the JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds — that's %50 off. Boasting sleek and sturdy construction, intuitive controls, lively mids, and even a companion app with sound customization, this is a stellar deal.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at Samsung. If you various color options, power and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are currently $65 off on Amazon. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. Samsung has them for the same price.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was $299 now $172 @ Amazon Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was $299 now $172 @ Amazon

At $125 off, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 wireless earbuds have never been cheaper. Bringing that signature Sennheiser sound to a tiny pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 2 buds sport 7mm dynamic drivers, customizable EQ, and active noise-cancellation, all in a sophisticated design. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: was $279 now $248 @ Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: was $279 now $248 @ Amazon

Now $31 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an all-time low price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave it a perfect score of 5 out of 5 stars for its excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit and powerful active noise-cancellation. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals out there. Walmart has them for the same price.

Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds: was $99 now $78 @ Amazon Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds: was $99 now $78 @ Amazon

Save $22 on the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds. These buds provide up to 20 hours of listening time with their charging case. And if you're in a pinch, you can get an hour of playtime on a 10-minute top up. Grab them now at their lowest price of the year.

Wireless headphones

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $478 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $478 @ Amazon

Currently $70 off on Amazon, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $235 @ Amazon Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $235 @ Amazon

One of the best Beats Black Friday deals knocks $113 off the Beats Studio 3. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

Now $50 off, Beats Solo Pro headphones are down to a stellar price. They feature active noise-cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals out there.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

This Bose Black Friday deal knocks $50 off the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 for the first time. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Jabra Elite 85h: was $249 now $196 @ Amazon Jabra Elite 85h: was $249 now $196 @ Amazon

Currently $53 off, the Jabra Elite 85h are among the best headphones around. They feature Smart Active Noise Cancellation with HearThrough for sound when you need it. Meanwhile, SmartSound intuitively analyzes your surrounding for a personalized experience.

Jabra Elite 45h headphones: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon Jabra Elite 45h headphones: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Amazon currently takes $40 off the Jabra Elite 45h wireless headphones. These gorgeous on-ear style headphones boast dynamic sound, 50 hours of battery life and unbeatable call quality. This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday deals event takes $100 off JBL Live 660NC noise cancelling headphones. With JBL signature sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 50-hour battery life, the JBL Live 660NC are among the industry's best wireless headphones.



Sennheiser HD 450BT Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon Sennheiser HD 450BT Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

At $100 off, this is one of the best deals we've seen on the Sennheiser HD 540BT Headphones, one of the company's most popular products. In addition to that signature Sennheiser sound, the HD 450BT offer powerful active noise cancelling and an estimated 30 hours of battery life as well as fast charging via the USB-C port. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get.

Sennheiser Pro Audio HD280PRO Headphones: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon Sennheiser Pro Audio HD280PRO Headphones: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The Sennheiser Pro Audio HD280PRO headphones are currently on sale for $99, which is a 23% discount. It a pretty solid deal for a pair of comfortable over-ear cans that are targeting audio professionals. The headphones are tuned to deliver warm, natural audio reproduction.

Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was $249 now $148 @ Amazon Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was $249 now $148 @ Amazon

Save $102 on the Sony WH-XB910N wireless noise-cancelling headphones. These over-ear headphones feature Sony Extra Bass sound, advanced noise-cancelling, a dual noise cancelling mic and on-ear controls. As for battery life, you'll get up 30 hours between charges.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones are $102 off among Amazon's Epic Daily Deals — their biggest discount yet! These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling cans block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get right now.