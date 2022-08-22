Logitech Combo Touch review: the 2021 iPad keyboard case to beat

Logitech’s Combo Touch is the ideal keyboard case for the iPad 9 with backlit keys, glass trackpad and a kickstand.

The Logitech Combo Touch is a Magic Keyboard for everyone — equipped with just about everything you’d want from a keyboard case and more. 2021 iPad owners choice of premium keyboards is severely limited, as Apple keeps its luxurious options only for the Air and Pro.

But with a nice fabric exterior, an adjustable kickstand, a detachable backlit keyboard, and a glass trackpad, Logitech has stepped in and filled the void. And at $150, it’s even $10 cheaper than Apple’s Smart Keyboard.

Over the last month, I’ve taken the 2021 iPad with a Combo Touch everywhere, from airplanes to work to beaches. Here’s how it fares in real-world use.

Logitech Combo Touch design and build

Unlike Apple’s Smart Keyboard, the Logitech Combo Touch comes in two separate parts: a plastic and hard silicon iPad case with a hinge and the keyboard housing a trackpad. This clips on magnetically via the smart connector port, so you can remove the keyboard when you don’t need it.

When closed with the Combo Touch, the 2021 iPad’s thickness shoots up from 0.3-inches to 0.85-inches, and you’ll feel that added heft at least in the first few days.

However, it still maintains a greater portability than even the MacBook Air with its smaller overall footprint and lighter 1.34-pound weight. It didn’t take me long to accept that weight trade-off, thanks to what the Combo Touch offers in return.

For drop protection, the case is made out of a heavy rubber that doubles as a better grip than the device’s own metallic surface. Despite the added bulk, you’ll have no trouble clicking the iPad’s physical buttons or reaching its ports.

More importantly, the hinge on its back is encased in a textured fabric-like material where you can comfortably rest your fingers while, for instance, watching a movie. There’s even an Apple Pencil holder at the top.

Logitech Combo Touch kickstand

Speaking of the hinge, it has a 40-degree tilt range (120 to 160 degrees), allowing you to place the tablet in a variety of positions. On a desk, you can push the kickstand to its limit for sketching, or pull it back to return to a typing stance.

The Combo Touch may seem wobbly when you adjust it, but in use, the kickstand is sturdy and doesn’t budge when you’re interacting with the tablet — even when it’s sitting on your lap.

The only downside to the hinge is how much room it needs. Nearly two-thirds of the case’s rear acts as a kickstand as opposed to, say, the Microsoft Surface Pro’s one-third.

Because of this, in areas where you only have limited space, the expanded footprint may be a struggle. But with some tinkering, I’ve been able to find a sweet spot to get the job done, even on a plane’s slender tray table.

Logitech Combo Touch keyboard

Even though the backlit keyboard is smaller than standard laptops, typing on the Combo Touch is delightful. Keys are well-spaced and there’s even an ample 1mm of key travel (same as the MacBook Air) for impressively clicky tactile feedback, unlike the Smart Keyboard’s mushy response.

Logitech also managed to cram in a row of function keys that let you instantly access common shortcuts, such as brightness, Spotlight search, and home.

Thanks to this attention to detail, I was able to hit my usual mechanical keyboard’s typing pace in no time. You’ll also find all the Apple keys like Cmd, Option, and Alt are here too, which allows you to use all the usual multitasking shortcuts, like “Alt+Cmd” for app overview or Alt+Space for Spotlight.

What’s more, that fabric-esque material extends to the keyboard, and its cushioned textured finish makes for a cozy palm rest. Pretty good for a fully detachable keyboard, which you can easily carry around like a hardcover book and magnetically connect to the screen in a flash.

Logitech Combo Touch trackpad

The integrated glass trackpad is equally spacious and capable. It’s smooth, easy to click, and since this is an Apple-approved accessory, it is compatible with all iPadOS’ multi-finger gestures.

Surprisingly, it’s a hair bigger than the trackpad on Apple’s Magic Keyboard (55mm x 110mm vs. 50 x 100mm), meaning you’ll have no trouble hitting swipe actions, such as the four-finger shortcut for quickly cycling through open apps or the three-finger swipe for multitasking.

Bottom Line

In my time with it, I’ve found the Logitech Combo Touch hard to fault. It’s a keyboard case every iPad 9 owner should get if they plan to use their device for more than streaming movies or playing games.

It has a versatile kickstand, excellent keyboard and trackpad, and the smart connector ensures you don’t have to worry about charging it. The Combo Touch handily beats out its closest competition in the Brydge 10.2 MAX+, which doesn’t even have a hinge.

Put simply, the Combo Touch is a no-brainer, especially given it’s regularly on sale.