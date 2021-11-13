EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub review: Exemplary for laptops

EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub Specs Price: $69.99

Ports: 3 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x USB-C, 1 x HDMI output, 1 x SDHC card reader, 1 x Micro SDHC card reader, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet

Supports: Windows 10/11 laptops with USB-C ports, Google Chromebooks and MacBook models

The best USB-C hubs often go above and beyond the simple need for extra USB-A ports on laptops with few ports. Not only can they bring a range of versatility to the usual suspects (we’re looking at you, MacBook Air and Dell XPS 13 ), but they can also transform your desk setup so you can work (or game) more proficiently. So, what makes the best USB-C hubs the best? EZQuest’s USB-C Multimedia Hub takes an intriguing shot at that question.



This eight-port, travel-friendly USB-C hub is what many laptop users need to expand the capabilities of their device, offering an easy way to interface with three USB-A peripherals, connect to a 4K external display, transfer files and media via two SD card readers, and provide a stable internet connection thanks to an Ethernet port — all while charging a laptop with 100W passthrough power delivery. What more could you want?



Well, if you also have an iPad , Android tablet or smartphone , the hub seamlessly connects with these devices and brings all the aforementioned capabilities to turn your device into a powerhouse. While the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub may not offer a 60Hz refresh rate on external displays or the more current Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, there are more than enough reasons for this device to deserve a place on your desk. For a more detailed look, read on.

EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub price and availability

Despite its seemingly high price point, especially when compared with Plugable’s USB-C 7-in-1 Hub , the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub is a moderately priced hub. At $69.99/£59.99 on EZQuest’s listing page , the hub has a justifiable price tag considering the number of ports and extra features it offers. What’s more, other online retailers, including deals on Amazon, bring this price down by around $10, making it more worthwhile.

(Image credit: Future)

Compared with the Kensington SD1650P USB-C 4K Portable Docking Station’s $109.99 price tag, the Multimedia Hub is nearly half the price while still offering the same set of features. Plugable’s impressively affordable USB-C hub is priced from around $30, but it doesn’t offer reliable pass-through power like EZQuest’s does. Overall, this is a fair price, only made better when it gets discounted.

EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub design

Taking cues from Apple and many other USB-C hub manufacturers — such as Plugable and Kensington — to pique the interest of MacBook owners, the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub comes in a sleek, space gray design with an anodized aluminum finish. The hub is as standard as they come, which isn’t a flaw seeing as its compact design neatly fits in with any polished work setup.

(Image credit: Future)

The only real flourish setting the hub apart from the rest is the LED indicator that lights up when the Gigabit Ethernet network connection is set up. Apart from this, there are small symbols displaying where each port is located, along with a handy 10-inch USB-C input cable with an “EZQuest” logo along the stem. It’s simplicity at its finest, which makes setting up the device uncomplicated so users can easily plug-n-play.



Speaking of plugging in, EZQuest knows the ideal spots to put specific ports, leaving the more permanent connections on the rear of the device, such as the HDMI output and USB-C power delivery, while leaving temporary connections for USB-A peripherals and SD cards up front so users can easily swap them out. There’s also a Gigabit Ethernet on the top end of the device so the long Ethernet cable can easily be maneuvered to connect to an often awkwardly placed Wi-Fi router .

(Image credit: Future)

Since it’s small and lightweight, the hub can slip into any laptop backpack and bag without taking up any noticeable space. While the aluminium frame makes it free of any visible smudges or fingerprints, I fear throwing it in a bag will expose the Multimedia Hub to scratches. However, USB-C hubs aren’t here to be celebrated for their fashion statements; if they function properly, a few light scratches aren’t a concern.

(Image credit: Future)

Coming in at 3 ounces (85 grams) with dimensions of 4.1 x 2 x 0.5 inches (105 x 52 x 13 millimeters), this is one of the smallest and lightest USB-C hubs around, even when compared with Plugable’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub (2.4 ounces, 9.5 x 1.9 x 0.5 inches) and Kensington SD1650P USB-C 4K Portable Docking Station (2.8 ounces, 5.0 x 2.1 x 0.6 inches). It’s slightly heavier, yet smaller than these hubs, but not by much. It does, however, make better use of its space in terms of ports.

EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub ports

With eight ports that offer a variety of support for various PC accessories and peripherals, the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub excels at being an all-in-one device to cater to all your laptop needs.

(Image credit: Future)

On the front, the hub features two USB-A 3.0 ports capable of 5Gbps transfer speeds, along with one SDHC card reader and a Micro SDHC card reader. The USB-A ports are perfect for quickly slotting in a USB drive or storage devices to transfer files, along with accessories such as keyboards or a gaming mouse . Having two SD card readers is convenient for professionals when transferring data or storing photos, especially if their laptop doesn't come with one. There’s also an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet with an LED indicator to make sure your laptop gets a stable wired internet connection instead of relying on Wi-Fi.

(Image credit: Future)

On the rear is a HDMI output that can support up to 4K resolution at 30Hz on an external display, along with an extra USB-A port that is “BC 1.2 capable,” which means it’s able to charge different devices such as a smartphone. There’s a USB-C port with passthrough power delivery capable of a 100W charge, which is an impressive feat for a USB-C hub. This, along with Thunderbolt 3 compatibility and up to 5Gbps transfer speeds, is what sets itself apart from many USB-C hubs on the market.

EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub performance

As you might expect from my five-star rating, the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub performs brilliantly on all laptops . Better yet, it even works on a number of other devices, including smartphones and tablets.

(Image credit: Future)

The hub is compatible with MacBooks, Chromebooks , Dell XPS laptops, iPad and Android tablets — the list goes on. Officially, the hub works on Mac OS X v10.13.6 and above, Windows 10 and Windows 8.1 and above, Chrome OS 46.0.2490.82 and above, and Android 7.0 and above. Every device I threw at it worked like a charm.



When I tested it on an Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (2021) and a Lenovo ThinkPad , the portable dock worked efficiently. I then connected my wireless Razer Naga Pro mouse and Corsair K65 RGB Mini keyboard and both worked seamlessly, all while the laptops were charging and connected to an external monitor. I also transferred files from my smartphone to my laptop without any hiccups.

(Image credit: Future)

To test out the hub’s compatibility on tablets, I plugged in my iPad Air (2020) and Xiaomi Pad 5 . Much like Kensington’s portable docking station, I could use a mouse and keyboard on the tablets thanks to the dual USB-A ports. I also connected them to external monitors via HDMI, all while the device was charging. Keep in mind that Kensington’s device is also nearly double the price of EZQuest’s hub, so the latter arguably offers a better value.



Thunderbolt 4 is the next generation of connectivity, offering higher transfer rates and the ability to support up to 8K resolution at a refresh rate of 60Hz, so I wish the hub offered a step up from Thunderbolt 3. Still, not many devices fully utilize the power of Thunderbolt 4 (yet), and it isn’t essential for a USB-C hub that already offers enough extra ports and a power source to multiple devices.



The one let down of this eight-port hub is that it only offers 4K resolution at 30Hz, rather than ramping it up to 60Hz. This isn’t a problem with professionals who mainly use an external monitor for jobs that don’t require editing multimedia footage or need higher refresh rates, but that’s also what more powerful (and pricier) docking stations are for.

Bottom line