YouTube to add new Twitch-style clipping feature — but only on a few channels

YouTube is testing a clipping-style feature with hopes of contending with the dominant streaming platform Twitch. It's available to try out today, but only with a handful of streamers.



Only in its testing stages, the new clip feature will let viewers cut a clip (hopefully an entertaining one) of a stream or video upload that is anywhere between 5 to 60 seconds, then upload it to other platforms — most notably, Twitter. This has been a huge Twitch feature for years, and with YouTube Gaming's growing numbers, it's bound to be a hit.



Creator channels that have the feature, such as Creator Insider, will have a scissors icon below the video, between the thumbs and share icons. Viewers can use a slider to create the clip and add a title, although its more of a loop rather than a clip taken from the content.

There’s an experiment coming to a limited number of gaming channels soon - Clips! Get the details here: https://t.co/IJoGkM8fEkJanuary 28, 2021

For now, the feature is available right on your laptop, along with Android smartphones and devices. As for iOS devices, YouTube says it will be coming soon.



The feature is in its testing stages, and YouTube will be making updates to the according to the feedback it gets from, well, us. Head here if you have some general input about it.



Plenty of gamers upload their streaming footage to YouTube, but the big draw is for more to start live streaming like Twitch. Whether more of an audience will make that jump is up to how many popular content creators start streaming on YouTube.