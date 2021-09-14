Xiaomi's new Redmi G gaming laptop to be unveiled on September 22

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi officially confirmed its next-generation gaming laptop, the Redmi G 2021, and it's expected to boast an Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU, a 144Hz display, and more at an affordable price.



Set to be announced on Wednesday, September 22, Redmi teased the launch date in a post on Weibo claiming that we can expect a "high-quality light-chasing gaming experience." If that's the case, expect plenty of RGB lighting effects.

The Redmi G 2021 claims to offer "high-performance" when it comes to gaming. While the Xiaomi sub-brand didn't offer any details on what kind of specs we can expect under the hood, the first Redmi G gaming laptop gives us a good indication of what to expect.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Released in 2020, Redmi's first-gen gaming laptop came in three configurations. The laptop is fitted with up to an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. According to Notebookcheck, prices started at around $760, making it one of the more affordable gaming laptops on the market.



With the Redmi G 2021, we can expect plenty of upgrades with a price tag that's ideally still in the budget category of gaming laptops. Rumors suggest we can expect the laptop to be fitted with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or RTX 3070. We can also expect a 16-inch, 1080p display boasting a 144Hz refresh rate.



As for its design, the teaser poster hints at a similar chassis to the first Redmi G gaming laptop. Expect a circuit-type design running laptop the lid of the laptop, along with a thin, black chassis.



Redmi did not state what countries the Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop will be available in, but we're sure to find out once the laptop is revealed on September 22. Stay tuned for further updates, and for more of the best budget gaming laptops to check out right now, we've got you covered.