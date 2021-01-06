Xbox Series X controller could copy the PS5 DualSense — if you ask for it

One of the reasons why I regret buying the Xbox Series X is because it ended up not being up to par with the PS5. This is, in large part, because of the controller, but it looks like Microsoft might be taking steps to make consumers feel better about their purchase.

A survey from Xbox has been sent to consumers who recently purchased the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, asking whether it feels "next-gen" or not and whether they're satisfied with the console. But the most exciting question asks whether consumers wish the PS5 DualSense features were on the Xbox Series X controller. I can tell you my answer: Hell yes.

What does this mean for the Xbox Series X controller

(Image credit: Microsoft)

To put it plainly, the Xbox Series X controller is comfortable, but it lacks the features of the PS5 DualSense, such as Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback. The controller is one of the biggest reasons why the PS5 feels "next-gen."

Of course, Xbox won't actually act on this unless you, the consumer, respond to the survey and tell the company that you want it. While some people may find the triggers and haptic feedback exciting, others would argue that rumble is exhausting and distracting. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't adopt the new technology, especially because you can disable these features in the options in the same way as regular rumble.

We have seen Xbox copy innovations from PlayStation before, such as the Share button and headphone jack. Although, that headphone jack should have been there from the very start (those were the dark days).

It could be a while before we know whether Xbox moves forward with a controller that has the same features as DualSense. If it does, I hope it lines up with Xbox's first big AAA title: Halo Infinite, which launches Fall 2021.