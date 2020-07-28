Xbox says Fable will be a 'very high-quality release:' Here's why

An Xbox executive recently talked about how Playground Games is blending new ideas with old to make the new Fable game something that fans will enjoy on Xbox Series X.

In an interview with The Guardian, head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty talked about Fable's past as well as Playground Games' experience with Forza and how that would help with development.

How Playground Games are making Fable

"With any kind of franchise like that, where you’ve had existing versions, there’s always that balance between what you’re going to bring forward, what still stands up, and what you want to add that’s new," Booty said. "It’s like the challenge of making a new Star Wars movie – there’s stuff that everyone wants you to bring along, but then you’ve got a responsibility to that, to new places and I trust Playground has a good vision for that."

The new Fable hopefully won't be as bad as Rise of Skywalker, so I think Playground Games will have that going for it, at the very least. However, given that the Forza team is behind this game, I'm incredibly excited to see what the visuals look like, as Booty alludes to:

“I just look at what Playground has done with the Horizon series – that attention to detail, the ability to represent these naturalistic landscapes. They also have a real passion for the IP and a unique point of view on what’s core to Fable. Everything I’ve seen as the game progresses tells me this is going to be a very high-quality release."

With that in mind, I think the Fable franchise is in good hands, even though this is the first time Playground Games are doing something like this. All I really want to see are better camera angles and some reliable cooperative multiplayer.