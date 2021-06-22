Wow! The best TV for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC is $400 off for Prime Day

Prime Day 2021 is crashing in with one of its best deals yet. I mean, it's certainly still pricey, but a $400 discount is nothing to scoff at when we're talking about the best TV for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

The LG C1 OLED is up to $400 off at Amazon, and we're not sure how long this deal is going to last. Future proof your gaming life while you can.

LG C1 OLED 65-inch: was $2,500 now $2,096

You seriously can't go wrong with an LG 4K OLED TV, but what makes this particular model so special is that it is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, features HDMI 2.1 ports and boasts a 1 millisecond response time. That means it's the best TV for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.View Deal

Do you want the best of the best? Do you want to see those deep blacks and foaming rich color that makes what you're watching look like a snack? Do you want to see PORES at 120 frames per second? Then you want the LG C1 OLED TV.

It comes in several sizes, and each one has the same excellent features: amazing color depth, 4K resolution at 120Hz refresh rate, a 1 millisecond response time and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

The HDMI 2.1 standard is perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, the low response time and Nvidia G-Sync makes it great for playing PC games as well.