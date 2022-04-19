World of Warcraft 10.0: Dragon race and expanded talent tree images leak prior to reveal

We're a couple of hours away from the live reveal of WoW 10.0, which is rumored to be called Dragonflight. After months of rumors and an anti-climactic end to Shadowlands, we're finally going to be treated to information on the next chapter in Warcraft history.

But regardless of its soon-to-come reveal, it seems new images keep leaking about the upcoming expansion's content. We'll be covering the show with live updates, but until then, there's a lot of new information to share.

WoW 10.0's new dragon race

There have been plenty of leaks regarding the rumored Evoker class and Dragonkin race, both of which came from MMO-Champion user Scaleface. However, we now have an in-game image to showcase this new race, who seems less like a Dragonkin and more like some new form of dragon-esque humanoid.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

We don't have confirmation on whether or not this image is real, but it showcases a snapshot of the game's character creator screen with a Stormwind background. We can see the dragon-esque race has a more humanoid figure than the Dragonkin do. We also see a human at the back, which implies that this new race can switch between dragon and human forms in the same way Worgen do.

However, players have noted that the human model looks strange, with a few unrecognizable features that make it hard to compare to the standard human female model. Either this is an elaborate fake leak with lots of effort put into it, or Blizzard will be updating human models again.

We've also received images on WoW 10.0's latest iteration of the talent tree. If this is true, it'll be a massive shift in player-choice that hasn't been truly accomplish3ed since the days of Wrath of the Lich King. Dozens upon dozens of talents are featured throughout these two columns, although it's unclear how they relate to one another. The separation between "Druid Points" and "Restoration" implies the existence of only two specializations, which is a bit strange considering Druids in particular boasted four.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

It's possible that Blizzard Entertainment has decided to abandon set specializations and allow the player to go wild with a tree of skills they choose freely. Either that, or this talent tree changes depending on the specialization the player picks. The latter appears more likely, since the base "Druid Points" tree possesses talents that pertain to "Restoration," which implies it's the general tree that every specialization can go into and the one to the right is one they pick specifically.

I've always been adamantly against the removal of in-depth talent trees during Cataclysm, so this could be an incredible addition to the game that will add even more flame to my excitement for its future.