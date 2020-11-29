Who needs AirPods? Amazon Echo Buds are just $79 in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday is creeping upon us, and already the deals we're seeing are blowing us out of the water. Amazon continues to impress us with their killer savings on all Amazon products.

As part of this sale, Amazon has its Echo Buds on sale for only $79. Normally these are priced at $129, so that's a solid $50 off, bringing these earbuds to the lowest price we've seen. This plops them right into the best Cyber Monday headphone deals.

Amazon Echo Buds Cyber Monday Deal

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa, not to mention a 5+ hour battery life. They're on an incredible sale at $79.99 ($50 off). View Deal

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa, not to mention a 5+ hour battery life. They're on an incredible sale at $79.99 ($100 off). View Deal

Amazon's Echo Buds are undoubtedly the best wireless earbuds to buy on a budget.

Their design maintains a clean, metropolitan look as seen in Amazon's Echo family of audio products. All you have to do to pair them to your device is simply open the charging case and hold down the pairing button for a few seconds.

Not only that, Echo Buds are IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant; just like the AirPods Pro. This means you can use the Echo Buds for your workouts without worrying about the possibility of sweat damaging them.

You can also count on decent noise-cancellation against surrounding noise and the support of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is a definite plus.

At $50 off, the Echo Buds are a solid choice if you're looking for a pair of decent wireless buds under $100.

