Where to buy Nothing ear (1) earbuds — Pick up a pair at 7am ET / 12pm BST / 4:30pm IST today

It's fair to say there's been a lot of hype around Nothing ear (1). But now, at 7am ET / 12pm BST today, the transparent earbuds launch and you can buy a pair.

So far, nothing has launched a few early stock drops so far — all of which have sold out in minutes. And as the general release looms, we anticipate more stock, but more demand too.

If you've been keen to buy a pair and just missed out over the past couple of weeks, this is your best chance yet.

Where to buy Nothing ear (1) earbuds

So far, a few retailers have been confirmed to stock the Nothing ear (1) on its official release date of August 17 at 7am ET / 12pm BST.

Nothing: stock drops today at 12pm BST / 7am ET

Buy from the source for £99 or $99. Early stock drops over on nothing.tech have sold quick, so you will have to be on your toes to catch this one.View Deal

Selfridges: stock drops today at 12pm BST / 7am ET

We wrote about the retail partnership struck between Nothing and Selfridges. Whether you're going for the in-store experience or buying online, Selfridges is the main UK retailer partnering up for the launch.View Deal

Should you buy the Nothing ear (1) earbuds?

As I say in my review, these earbuds are a first-generation product with promise.

While the sound and call quality is amazing, noise canceling is powerful and touch controls are responsive, that transparent design is divisive. Watch my video review and make up your own mind.