Vive Cosmos VR Headset With 12 Months Of VIVEPORT Just $599 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is offering some out of this world deals on laptops, tablets and peripherals. But, what if I told you there was another world, one where you could escape the confines of reality? You can enter this world, if you pick up the HTC Vive Cosmos VR Headset for just $599, a savings of $100.
HTC Vive Cosmos VR Headset: was $699 now $599
Grab one of the best deals in VR gaming for just $599. This is the perfect headset for users getting into the PC VR space thanks to the included subscription with access to over 700 popular VR games.View Deal
The headset features six built-in tracking cameras, a 2880 x 1700 screen resolution, and a 12 month subscription to VIVEPORT Infinity, a Netlix-esque catalogue of over 700 VR games. This VR headset is great because it doesn't require base stations, you simply plug the HMD into your laptop and play.
The Cosmos is unique for its future-proof focused design. Next-generation features can be added in later through separate purchases (faceplate mods, wireless adapter, and upcoming extended reality experiences).
If you're looking for more VR headset deals, visit our best Cyber Monday deal page and best Amazon Cyber Monday deal hubs.
Cyber Monday deals: Quick links
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- Amazon: Countdown to Cyber Monday deals
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Best Buy: Shop Cyber Monday now
- Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- Expedia: Up 67% off travel deals
- HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more
- Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
- Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Otterbox: 25% off + free shipping
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Rosetta Stone: BOGO subscription sale
- Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles