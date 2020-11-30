Upgrade your place! Google Nest Wi-Fi Router 2-pack hits lowest price ever ($80 off) in Cyber Monday deal

If you're working from home, you'll need a fast and stable wireless connection. This Google Nest Wi-Fi Cyber Monday deal will blanket every corner of your home with reliable connectivity for less.

Best Buy has the Google Nest Wi-Fi (2 Pack) on sale for $189. Usually, this mesh Wi-Fi router system retails for $269, so that's $80 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this top-rated Wi-Fi system.

Don't need both routers? No problem. A single Google Nest Wi-Fi router is now $139, or $30 off the retail price.

These are the best prices we've seen on Google's pretty yet practical Wi-Fi system, and we doubt the sales will last long.

Google Nest Wi-Fi router Cyber Monday deal

Google Nest Wi-Fi is the best mesh Wi-Fi system on the market for those living in a multi-level apartment or townhouse or anyone who owns a large home.

It features 2.0GHz and 5.0GHz dual-band technology and delivers Wi-Fi speeds of up to 2000 Mbps (that is 2 Gigs!).

The Nest Wi-Fi system is this deal features a Nest Wi-Fi Router base unit and one Nest Wi-Fi Point extender. The routers' minimalist design complements any decor and the system itself supports up to 32 extensions. You also get an ethernet cable for handwriting directly into your laptops, desktops or consoles.

Our sister site, Tom's Guide, reviewed the Google Nest router system and loved its easy setup and Google Assistant with music support. They gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice Award for its overall good performance.

Google Nest Wi-Fi mesh routers are small enough to be tucked away on a shelf or windowsill. This router and extension 2 pack blankets up to 4,400 square feet with reliable Wi-Fi connectivity. Moreover, it can handle up to 200 connected devices and is fast enough to stream multiple 4K videos at a time.

Each router has a 4.3-inch diameter, is 3.6 inches tall, and has shotgun-cooling holes at its base.

Like other smart routers, the Nest Wi-Fi router system is the center of your connected devices. Its Point Extension pushes your Wi-Fi signal throughout the home while Google Assistant responds to voice commands and plays audio.

