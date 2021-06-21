This Belkin USB-C Hub is now 50% off in huge Prime Day 2021 deal

With a single USB Type-C hub, this Belkin hub lets you add USB Type-A ports, HDMI outputs, Ethernet jacks, and SD memory readers to the best laptops around. It's a good thing Prime Day 2021 is giving us a stellar deal on one right now.



For a limited time, the brilliant Belkin USB-C Hub for MacBook and Windows laptops is now on sale for $49.99 at Amazon. Offering a whopping 50% discount, this nifty portable device will turn your laptop into a full workstation.

Belkin USB-C Hub deal

Whether you have a Macbook or Windows laptop with a USB-C port, the Belkin USB-C hub is right up your alley. It boasts a USB-A 3.0, a USB A 2.0, a USB-C port, an HDMI output (4K 30Hz), one Gigabit Ethernet, and one SD card reader slot. Oh, and it boasts pass-through charging up to 60W/ 5Gbps data transfer rate. View Deal

The best USB-C hubs should have all the ports you desire while still being portable enough to lug around. And, of course, it should work well so you are satisfied with its performance. The good news is the Belkin USB-C Hub does just the trick.

With a brilliant variety of ports, including pass-through charging up to 60W and 5Gbps data transfer rate for speedy work, this USB-C hub has all you'd want in a portable frame. Have a 4K monitor? Even better! The Belkin USB-C hub can boot it up at 30Hz.

At $50 off, the Belkin USB-C Hub is the perfect option for those in need of extra ports for their laptops, especially at just under $50.



