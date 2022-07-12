The Bose Sport Earbuds drop to $149 for Prime Day

Bose products rarely go on sale, but when they do, they’re some of the most coveted on the retail scene. The recently discounted Bose Sport Earbuds deliver solid performance for the price, and Amazon has them available for even less during Prime Day.

Consumers can purchase the Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally sold for $179, this is a $30 discount and one of the best Prime Day headphone deals for one of the market’s top running headphones.

(opens in new tab) Bose Sport Earbuds: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) A $30 price drop makes the Bose Sports Earbuds available for $149. These buds blend stellar sound and call quality into a sturdy design. Reliable comfort and a trio of attractive colors (Baltic Blue, Glacier White, Triple Black) add to their appeal. This is a great deal for brand enthusiasts on the hunt for exceptional fitness buds.

Bose is a brand synonymous with premium audio products and the Sport Earbuds follow suit. These buds have been praised for their great sound and simplified touch controls that allow for seamless usability. Add 5-hour battery life (per charge) and water resistance into the mix, you’re looking at a fine, affordable pair of wireless earbuds.

In our Bose Sport Earbuds review, editor-in-chief Sherri Smith highlights their comfortable design, energetic sonics, and noteworthy call quality. Yes, they lack Bose’s signature noise-cancelling technology, but their passive noise isolation keeps you aware of your surroundings. Laptop Magazine awarded the Sport Earbuds an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

During our testing, the company’s StayHear Max silicone ear tips provided a comfy, secure fit. Connectivity was strong, allowing for instant pairing to iOS/macOS and Android devices. Their wide soundscape also produced warm, balanced audio and rich bass.

Like most of the best Bose headphones and earbuds, the Sport Earbuds are compatible with the Bose Music app, which is free for download and comes with several customization options.

If you want some of the best wireless headphones for exercising or everyday use, the Bose Sport Earbuds can fill that void for a reasonable price.