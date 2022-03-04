Buy the 55-inch Sony X90J 4K HDMI 2.1 TV for an unbelievably low price — just $500!

Right now, the refurbished 55-inch Sony X90J 4K TV is just $499 — saving that takes it down to its lowest price so far this year.

This is one of the best HDMI 2.1 TVs to get for your PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, packing a 120Hz refresh rate and some of the best color science in the business.

And now, provided you're cool with a refurbished gadget (repaired and tested to be pretty much as good as new), then this is the cheapest HDMI 2.1 TV you can buy right now.

Sony X90J 55-inch TV (refurbished): was $798 now $499 @ Newegg

This is one of the best HDMI 2.1 TVs you can get — available at the lowest price ever. Sony’s gorgeous picture and color science is present in the 4K panel with the HDR Processor X1, Motionflow XR 120Hz refresh rate, 4K X-Reality Pro to upscale all HD content to the full 4K resolution, and let’s not forget the HDMI 2.1 I/O on the back for next gen console support.

This is both a gorgeous TV to look at and a really easy-to-use panel. Ultimate convenience comes from built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, an ultra slim design that is wall-mount compatible and Apple AirPlay 2.

And you're obviously getting the best of Sony's tech in this display. HDR and Dolby Vision creates a deeply immersive picture with a fantastic contrast ratio, paired with gorgeous color, courtesy of Sony’s X1 processor. And the 120Hz variable refresh rate (thanks to a recent upgrade) is kept silky smooth without any hiccups, thanks to the Motionflow XR technology.

