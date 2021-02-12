Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones return to $200 all-time low price

Music lovers hoping to snag the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones for less, listen up. As Valentine's Day nears, we're seeing generous discounts for audiophiles.

Right now, you can get Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones for $199.99 via coupon, "THANKS" at Focus Camera. Usually, these 'phones sell for $348, so that's $148 in savings. This is an all-time low price for these over-ear headphones and one of the best audio deals out there.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $348 now $199.99 @ Focus Camera

Save $148 on the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones via coupon "THANKS". Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones offer signature Sony sound, industry-leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life. View Deal

Sony manufacturers some of the industry's best headphones and the WH-1000XM3 remains at the top of the food chain. They feature a plush design, 40mm drivers, 30-hour battery life, and top-notch noise cancellation.

We didn't test this exact model, however, we reviewed its successor, the Sony WH-1000XM4. The headphone's excellent audio quality, powerful active noise-cancelling, and light, the comfortable design won us over. By comparison, the WH-1000XM3 model's aesthetic is on par with its predecessor for an equally lightweight, comfy feel.

Weighing in at 9 ounces, the WH-1000XM3 is on par with the 9-ounce Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, and the WH-1000XM4s (8.9 ounces). The 1000XMX3's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile, give them Bose's competing headphones a run for their money.

So if rich, premium sound, comfort, and solid noise-cancellation are what you're looking for, you'll love the Sony WH-1000MX3.

There's no telling when this coupon will expire, so take advantage of it while you still can.