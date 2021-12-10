Silent Hill creator unveils Slitterhead — Bokeh Game Studio's gruesome horror game

The Game Awards 2021 gave us a first look at Slitterhead, the first game from Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama's new studio Bokeh Game Studio. According to the teaser, the horror game will feature hideous creatures akin to The Thing, along with some Devil May Cry-esque combat with a blood sword.



While the teaser doesn't show off any gameplay, Keiichiro stated the game studio's first game would be a horror-themed action-adventure that will be released in 2023. Judging from the action in the Slitterhead teaser, Bokeh has delivered on its promise.

In an interview (via IGN), the creative director stated the new horror title would be an "action-adventure game that will appeal to fans of my previous work”. We may see a mix of Silent Hill along with the open-world gameplay and combat of Gravity Rush — from another lead developer Junya Okura.



We also know Slitterhead will be released on multiple platforms rather than being exclusive to PlayStation like the developers' previous titles. This means we can expect Bokeh's horror title to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.



We have yet to get an official release date or exactly which platforms Slitterhead will come out on. While it may not be the Silent Hills many horror fans have been craving, we did at least get a shoutout from Oscar award-winning director Guillermo Del Toro during The Game Awards 2021.



Del Toro stated: "You know, one franchise I love the art direction in, Silent Hill. I hope we get a new one of those." Will Silent Hills ever see the light of day? Who knows, but at least these best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games will keep gamers satisfied in the meantime.