Satechi's $24.99 USB4 cable for Mac revealed

Satechi launches USB-C cables with USB4 connectivity and a new 30W Wall Charger to match Apple's new line of Mac models, and they cost a fraction of the price compared to the Cupertino tech giant's new $129 Thunderbolt 4 cable.



Known for its Mac-compatible accessories, Satechi has now introduced its USB4 C-to-C Cables and a 30W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger to provide faster charging speeds and better power efficiency to Apple's latest MacBooks and other Windows laptops. Plus, prices start at $24.99 for the cables and $29.99 for the chargers.

(Image credit: Satechi)

USB4, the latest generation of connectivity, enables data transfer rates of up to 40Gbps and is backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4, along with USB 3.2 and below. They also allow for up to 8K resolution video output, with Satechi claiming it's also compatible with Apple's new Studio Display.



USB4 cables are hugely more affordable than Apple's Thunderbolt 4, and while it can more or less match its performance, it's important to note that USB4 starts at offering speeds from 20Gbps, rather than Thunderbolt 4 always having a standard 40Gbps. Plus, Thunderbolt 4 can daisy-chain two 4K displays, while USB4 can support one display.



Regardless, Satechi's new cables and charger and competitively priced, and to sweeten the deal, there's a limited-time sale that takes 25% off the price tag. Check them out below.

We have yet to try out Satechi's cables and charger, but the company is known to deliver reliable accessories for both MacBooks and Windows laptops alike.