Samsung's Exynos mobile chip with AMD power crushes iPhone benchmarks in alleged leak

Samsung's next flagship Exynos mobile chip featuring AMD graphics power will even outdo the iPhone 12 lineup, according to an allegedly leaked benchmark test. If true, Apple may need to keep an eye on Samsung's next flagship smartphone.



Reliable leaker Ice Universe posted GPU performance results of Samsung's upcoming Exynos chipset, scoring an impressive 8,134 on the 3DMark Wild Life benchmark.

Exclusive: Samsung is testing the AMD GPU in the new Exynos, and the Wild Life test on the 3D Mark has scored 8134 points. It is worth mentioning that the CPU in this test is A77 architecture, for reference only. Each test has different results, we need to wait for more results. pic.twitter.com/Rej9vqyP6sJune 29, 2021 See more

As noted by SamMobile (via 9to5Google), this beats 5,130 GPU score from the Galaxy S21 Ultra, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. What's more, it even tops Apple's line of iPhone models, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a score of 7,442. According to the results, it beats the iPhone 12 mini's score of 7,668.



If the Exynos chipset's leaked GPU performance is to be believed, then smartphone gamers are in for a treat when the expected Samsung Galaxy S22 arrives.



In our Galaxy S21 Ultra review, Samsung's flagship nabbed a Geekbench 5 multi-core score of 3,440. The best Android phones, including the OnePlus 9 Pro with a score of 3,685, are still topped by Apple's devices — the iPhone 12 Pro Max scored 4,111 in our benchmark tests.



While the 3DMark Wild Life used in the leaked benchmark tests and compares the graphics performance in devices, it appears Samsung's Exynos chip could do well in a Geekbench test, too.

Samsung's Exynos chip for phones

Earlier this year, AMD revealed its partnership with Samsung to bring ray tracing and variable rate shading features to upcoming smartphones with the next-gen Exynos mobile chip.



AMD CEO Lisa Su states the semiconductor company will bring "custom graphics IP to Samsung’s next flagship mobile SoC with ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities." This suggests Samsung's Galaxy S22 will be a mobile gaming powerhouse.



The announcement didn't specify when the next-generation Exynos chip will be launched, but Su states Samsung will provide "more details later this year.” If these leaked benchmarks are anything to go by,